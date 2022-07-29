Health
Chicago Prioritizes First-Time Monkeypox Vaccine for High-Risk Individuals – NBC Chicago
With more than 300 cases of monkeypox and an ever-increasing number in Chicago, Chicago medical officials have announced that they will focus their immunization efforts on individuals at high risk for the virus.
The Chicago Department of Public Health said the city’s supply of vaccines was very limited and urged people to take additional precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, 401 cases in Illinois as of Thursday morning. A confirmed case of was reported.
So far, the city has been vaccinated 18,707 times with the Jynneos vaccine, according to IDPH. It is expected that more than 15,000 doses will soon reach the city from the federal government and another 2,600 doses from Illinois.
Currently, if you have close physical contact with a confirmed case, or if you have had sex with another man and have sex in a social or sexual place, you are eligible for a double dose vaccine. there is. It also applies to those who have received money in exchange for sex or who have had sex with an anonymous partner.
“We are doing everything we can to prioritize vaccination of the most endangered people, but the truth is that given the very limited supply of the country … Qualifications There will be tens of thousands of individuals who are inaccessible, “Howard said. David Ernestomuner, CEO and President of Brown Health.
The CDPH said that while some people who are eligible for a second dose are expected to be delayed, “the first dose results in the most substantial increase in antibodies that protect against the virus.”
The CDC recommends the Jynneos vaccine for men who have reported four or more male sexual partners within the last 14 days.
As of last week, the United States has distributed more than 156,000 Jynneos vaccines to the state to increase testing capacity. In many cities and states, exposure to the virus is known or presumed, including men and men having sex with transgender, gender incompatibility, or non-binary residents with multiple sexual partners. We provide vaccines to people.
According to Dr. Am Hazra, an infectious disease specialist at Howard Brown Health, the majority of cases were men having sex with men, but “the virus doesn’t care how you identify it.” ..
Health officials said Friday that two children had been diagnosed with monkeypox in the United States. In addition to the two pediatric cases, health officials said they knew at least eight women out of the more than 2,800 US cases reported so far.
“MPV is not a’homosexual illness’,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwadi. “There is nothing in the biology of the virus that is limited to men who have sex with men. The virus spreads through close social networks. It does not discriminate.”
Human-to-human transmission is possible through “monkeypox pain, close physical contact with fluids and items contaminated with pain (clothing, bedding, etc.), or respiratory droplets after prolonged face-to-face contact” is. To the Chicago Public Health Department.
Arwady says that most of the time it comes from much more intimate skin-to-skin contact or kisses, most casual contacts and everyday, such as shopping in crowded stores, getting to bars and coffee houses. Described the activities of. There is little or no risk of getting an MPV when riding a crowded CTA train or bus, or using gym equipment or public toilets.
“Still, you need to assess the risk factors for any activity. For example, avoid sharing drinks, cigarettes, and arcpen. If you have sex with a new partner, talk about MPV, look for physical symptoms, and rash. If you feel pain or sick, don’t get involved in physical skin-to-skin contact, “Arwady said. “And most importantly, if you start to have symptoms, talk to your healthcare provider and get tested immediately. If the test is positive, vaccination with your recent close contacts. , Can prevent further spread of the virus. “
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/chicago-is-prioritizing-first-dose-of-monkeypox-vaccine-to-high-risk-individuals/2901233/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Tips for beginners in Xenoblade 3 July 29, 2022
- New York Mets Acquire Tyler Naquin And Phillip Diehl To Trade With Cincinnati Reds July 29, 2022
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch India’s first international bullion exchange in Gujarat July 29, 2022
- Cicada Innovations Partnership Creates Australian and Indian Space Bridges July 29, 2022
- Severe cases of COVID-19 increased last week in Manitoba, the latest report says July 29, 2022