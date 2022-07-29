Chicago Prioritizes First-Time Monkeypox Vaccine for High-Risk Individuals – NBC Chicago

With more than 300 cases of monkeypox and an ever-increasing number in Chicago, Chicago medical officials have announced that they will focus their immunization efforts on individuals at high risk for the virus.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said the city’s supply of vaccines was very limited and urged people to take additional precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, 401 cases in Illinois as of Thursday morning. A confirmed case of was reported.

So far, the city has been vaccinated 18,707 times with the Jynneos vaccine, according to IDPH. It is expected that more than 15,000 doses will soon reach the city from the federal government and another 2,600 doses from Illinois.

Currently, if you have close physical contact with a confirmed case, or if you have had sex with another man and have sex in a social or sexual place, you are eligible for a double dose vaccine. there is. It also applies to those who have received money in exchange for sex or who have had sex with an anonymous partner.

“We are doing everything we can to prioritize vaccination of the most endangered people, but the truth is that given the very limited supply of the country … Qualifications There will be tens of thousands of individuals who are inaccessible, “Howard said. David Ernestomuner, CEO and President of Brown Health.

The CDPH said that while some people who are eligible for a second dose are expected to be delayed, “the first dose results in the most substantial increase in antibodies that protect against the virus.”

The CDC recommends the Jynneos vaccine for men who have reported four or more male sexual partners within the last 14 days.

As of last week, the United States has distributed more than 156,000 Jynneos vaccines to the state to increase testing capacity. In many cities and states, exposure to the virus is known or presumed, including men and men having sex with transgender, gender incompatibility, or non-binary residents with multiple sexual partners. We provide vaccines to people.

According to Dr. Am Hazra, an infectious disease specialist at Howard Brown Health, the majority of cases were men having sex with men, but “the virus doesn’t care how you identify it.” ..

Health officials said Friday that two children had been diagnosed with monkeypox in the United States. In addition to the two pediatric cases, health officials said they knew at least eight women out of the more than 2,800 US cases reported so far.

“MPV is not a’homosexual illness’,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwadi. “There is nothing in the biology of the virus that is limited to men who have sex with men. The virus spreads through close social networks. It does not discriminate.”

Human-to-human transmission is possible through “monkeypox pain, close physical contact with fluids and items contaminated with pain (clothing, bedding, etc.), or respiratory droplets after prolonged face-to-face contact” is. To the Chicago Public Health Department.

Arwady says that most of the time it comes from much more intimate skin-to-skin contact or kisses, most casual contacts and everyday, such as shopping in crowded stores, getting to bars and coffee houses. Described the activities of. There is little or no risk of getting an MPV when riding a crowded CTA train or bus, or using gym equipment or public toilets.

“Still, you need to assess the risk factors for any activity. For example, avoid sharing drinks, cigarettes, and arcpen. If you have sex with a new partner, talk about MPV, look for physical symptoms, and rash. If you feel pain or sick, don’t get involved in physical skin-to-skin contact, “Arwady said. “And most importantly, if you start to have symptoms, talk to your healthcare provider and get tested immediately. If the test is positive, vaccination with your recent close contacts. , Can prevent further spread of the virus. “