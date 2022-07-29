British Columbia Health Officials Warn About Hepatitis-Exposure at Two Whistler Restaurants





People who ate at two Whistler restaurants earlier this month have been warned that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A. Vancouver Coastal Health issued a notice on Thursday, applicable to guests who dine at Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar (110 – 4222 Village Square) and Il Caminetto (4242 Village Stroll) between July 4th and 20th. Did. read more:

There are currently 10 confirmed cases of severe hepatitis in children in Canada.Here are some things to keep in mind: “Although the risk of transmission to the public is low, Vancouver Coastal Heath (VCH) Public Health advises anyone who eats at any restaurant during this period to monitor the symptoms of hepatitis A. The onset of hepatitis A can take two to seven weeks. It lasts about two months after exposure, “health officials said. Symptoms of hepatitis A include malaise, nausea or loss of appetite, weight loss, pain around the liver, fever, muscle aches, yellowing of the skin and eyes, dark urine or clay-colored stools. Trend story Pope Francis condemns the “evil” of sexual abuse during his service in Québec City

State of emergency declared in San Francisco over the epidemic of monkeypox The story continues under the ad















2:57

Health problem: May 30





Health Issues: May 30-31, 2022

Public health officials say people with symptoms need to contact their health care provider immediately. In most cases, the infection heals spontaneously and does not cause long-term liver cases, but rare cases can be more serious, he said. read more:

Whistler’s burger restaurant diner warned that hepatitis A could be exposed Immunization with the hepatitis A vaccine helps prevent infection if given within 2 weeks of exposure. Health officials recommended vaccination of people exposed between July 14th and 20th. Subjects can be vaccinated free of charge Here you can find a list of clinics and pharmacies.. According to VCH, people who have been previously infected with hepatitis A or who have already been vaccinated twice are considered protected. © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9023943/whistler-hepatitis-a-exposure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

