Murphy Demands US Addition of Vaccine Due to Increasing Cases of Monkeypox in New Jersey
This week, New Jersey has expanded its efforts to prevent the spread of monkeypox, as cases of once-rare illness more than tripled to 109 in 10 days. Governor Phil Murphy has urged the federal government to ship more vaccines to better protect the population. ..
Shipments from the federal allocation of 2,800 doses of monkeypox vaccine in New Jersey arrived this week at health centers in Jersey City, Newark, Asbury Park, and Paramus. The two sites already have a waiting list for future doses, according to a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health.and Bergen Newbridge Medical Center, first appointment Eligible people can use it from 7:30 am on Friday.
The state expects an additional 2,696 doses this week, but the governor has demanded a larger share of the country’s limited monkeypox vaccine supply. He cited 1,148 cases as of Wednesday, and the state’s proximity to New York City, the epicenter of the current outbreak in the United States. The spread of COVID from New York to New Jersey should have taught authorities important public health lessons, he said.
“Recent history shows that this is the case in New York and New Jersey,” Murphy and state health commissioner Judy Persicily wrote in a letter to Federal Secretary of Health and Welfare Xavier Becerra. The distribution formula, “I don’t think New Jersey received a fair percentage of the vaccines available,” does not take into account the state’s proximity to high-case areas.
“All Americans should pay attention to monkeypox,” Besera said in a telephone conference with reporters Thursday. “Monkeypox is not a COVID, but it is contagious. It hurts. And it can be dangerous.” The government is doing everything it can to “end this outbreak ahead of the virus.” He said.
No deaths reportede 4,639 cases of monkeypox in the United States at the time of the current outbreakHe said it started in mid-May.
Monkeypox can occur in anyone, but so far, the majority of men have sex with men, Captain Jennifer McKistton of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Patients range in age from 17 to 76, two of whom are infected. She said women make up only 1% of cases for which demographic data are known.
A cure for the virus — tecovirimat, or TPOXX — is available from the federal government. New Jersey received 1,240 bottles, 48 of which were shipped to state-wide sites in response to 26 requests from providers, said Nancy Kearney, a state health bureau spokesman.
Vaccines developed to prevent smallpox are thought to be effective in preventing infections in people exposed to monkeypox and at high risk. The JYNNEOS vaccine is given twice every 28 days.
So far, 338,000 doses have been distributed nationwide, with an additional 768,000 scheduled to be shipped on Friday, according to federal officials.
Due to limited supply, each state is responsible for deciding how the quota will be used, Besera said.
If the outbreak moves to the general public, “we are ready to extend outside the at-risk community,” said Dawn, head of the Federal Administration for strategic preparation and response within health services.・ O’Connell says.
An additional 5.5 million doses have been ordered from European manufacturers and will be available by next spring, she said. Parliamentary funding will be needed to procure more from the large drug supply currently available and repack it into injectable vials.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen next, so I have to prepare,” O’Connell said.
In new jersey What is currently the target of the vaccine that is:
- Persons with known contact with orthopoxvirus (a family of viruses including smallpox and monkeypox) or those who tested positive for monkeypox virus within the last 14 days.
- People who participated in events that had known monkeypox exposure within the last 14 days.
- Gay or bisexual, men who have sex with men (MSM), and / or those who are transgender, gender incompatible or non-binary, and have a history of multiple or anonymous sex partners within the last 14 days.
People with known exposure should visit a healthcare provider. Health care providers request vaccines from the health department. High-risk people (the latter two groups) should go to institutions in the area where the vaccine is supplied, Kearney said.
In addition to Bergen, New Jersey monkeypox vaccination sites include the Jersey City Hyacinth AIDS Foundation, Preventive Resource Network, Asbury Park’s Central Jersey Visiting Nurses Association program, and Newark’s North Jersey Community Research Initiative. ..
Eligibility will increase as the state receives higher doses, the Ministry of Health said. According to O’Connell, federal authorities will “continue to adjust” allocation strategies according to usage and needs. Currently, federal authorities do not know how many times they have actually been used.
Bergen Newbridge was vaccinated 300 times on Wednesday afternoon and was preparing to be vaccinated according to State Health guidelines from 7:30 am to 10 am Friday. The schedule was met shortly after the vaccine was announced to be available Thursday afternoon. By 5:15 pm, 85 reservations had been made.
“These are for New Jersey residents,” said Deb Visconi, CEO of the Medical Center.
In New York City, supply fell far below demand and the City Health Department’s website crashed twice. The city reported 1,148 cases of the disease, Probably underestimated. However, because the federal government distributes doses by state, only New Jersey residents are allowed to receive shots in New Jersey.
Patients must prove that they meet the eligibility criteria through: Online booking formSaid Bisconi. The shot will take place in the annex of the medical center, which has been used to provide the COVID vaccine throughout the pandemic, and will continue to be provided on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
The main symptom of monkeypox is a bullous rash consisting of small acne with an upper foam. The main route of infection is skin-to-skin contact with the lesion, or contact with towels or bedding that touches the lesion. A person is contagious until the pustules scab and shed and new skin is formed.
Other common symptoms include malaise, fever, and swollen lymph nodes, said McQuiston, Deputy Director of the CDC’s High-Result Pathogens and Pathology Department. Symptoms usually develop 3 weeks after exposure.
On Saturday, the Secretary-General of the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global public health emergency. The disease, once prevalent in a small number of countries in Central Africa, has spread rapidly around the world this year, with 20,638 cases reported in 77 countries as of Wednesday.
