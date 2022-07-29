Ultrasound “sticker” for live imaging of moving patient organs





Wearable ultrasound “sticker” that enables high quality and continuous medical care Imaging Up to 48 hours of visceral and tissue research have been developed by MIT researchers. Stickers may improve diagnostic and surveillance techniques for a variety of diseases and provide new insights into developmental biology. This work was led by Dr. Xuanhe Zhao, a professor of mechanical engineering and civil engineering at MIT. Chemistry (“”Bioadhesive ultrasound for long-term continuous imaging of diverse organs“). “The current paradigm … is to make [wearable ultrasound] A thin, stretchy device for conformal attachment to the body, “the researchers write. Elastic ultrasound imaging devices are comfortable to wear, but are susceptible to low imaging resolution, unstable image quality during body movements, short imaging times (~ 1 hour), and device failure. There are restrictions such as. “Here we propose another paradigm of biointegration: firmly adhering thin, hard devices to the body through a soft, tough, bioadhesive contact medium,” they continued. .. Their stickers, which they call bioadhesive ultrasound (BAUS) devices, overcome many of these limitations. Composed of a thin, hard probe, it is a soft, comfortable, durable, stretchy material that adheres to the skin. “This combination allows the device to fit the skin while maintaining the relative position of the transducer, producing clearer, more accurate images,” said Chonghe Wang, a graduate student at MIT and lead author of the treatise. increase. The device’s adhesive layer is made up of two thin layers of elastomer that encapsulate an intermediate layer of solid hydrogel, which is mostly water-based material that easily transmits sound waves. Unlike traditional ultrasonic gels, the MIT team’s hydrogels are elastic and stretchy. “Elastomers prevent the dehydration of hydrogels,” explained Dr. Xiaoyu Chen, a postdoctoral fellow at MIT and co-author of the study. “Only when the hydrogel is highly hydrated can the sound waves penetrate effectively and provide high resolution imaging of the internal organs.” The lower elastomer layer is designed to adhere to the skin, and the upper layer adheres to the rigid array of transducers designed and manufactured by the team.The total length of the ultrasonic sticker is about 2 cm2 3mm thick on the side. The team of researchers tested the device with volunteers who put stickers on various parts of the body, such as the neck, chest, abdomen, and arms. These devices produced live high-resolution images of major blood vessels and deeper organs such as the heart, lungs, and stomach. They maintained strong adhesion and captured changes to different patient movements such as jogging, drinking fluids and weightlifting under different environmental conditions. From the image on the sticker, the team was able to observe changes in the diameter of the major blood vessels when sitting and standing. The sticker also details deeper organs, such as how the heart changes shape during exercise. Researchers were also able to observe the stomach swell, contract when the volunteers drank, and then drain the juice from the system. Also, when some volunteers lifted the weights, the team was able to detect a bright pattern of the underlying muscles, indicating temporary microinjuries. The current design requires the device to be connected to a device that converts the reflected sound waves into an image. However, if the device can be operated wirelessly (the goal the team is currently working on), it can be a wearable imaging product that patients can take home from the clinic. “We envision several patches that are applied to different parts of the body. The patches communicate with mobile phones and AI algorithms analyze images on demand,” Zhao said. I am. “We believe we have opened up a new era of wearable imaging. With a few patches on our body, we can see the internal organs.”

