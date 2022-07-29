Austin Public Health Discovers West Nile Virus in Local Mosquitoes

Austin Public Health states that it has detected the West Nile virus in a mosquito pool in Travis County.

The virus was found in the 78721 zip code east of Airport Boulevard, west of US 183, north of the Colorado River, and south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Mosquito-borne viruses are one of the many illnesses Austin Public Health is tracking this summer. The Austin-Travis County Health Department is also busy with the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 and monkeypox.

“Mosquito pool surveillance is the key to keeping the public informed and safe, especially when many people are spending time outside,” said the Interim Assistant Director of Environmental Sanitation Services. One Marcel Elizondo said. “By removing accumulated water and using preventative tools, we keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

The Austin Public Health Department said no West Nile virus was found in any humans this year, but eight positive mosquito pools were found in Travis County in 2021 and three in Travis County last year. ..

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now in the United States, has been tracking 30 cases reported in humans this year since Tuesday. Last year there were 2,695 cases.

For most years, there are few human West Nile cases in Central Texas. Last year, Travis County was the only county in the Austin Metro area that had positive human cases. In 2020, there were 4 human cases in Travis County and 3 in Williamson County.

The Austin Public Health Department monitors the waters of the area for West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes from May to November, when mosquitoes are most active.

How does West Nile virus spread?

It is different from COVID-19, which spreads due to monkeypox and respiratory droplets that spread due to close contact. West Nile virus is spread by infected mosquitoes and infects humans in one bite. There are rare cases of blood transfusions, organ transplants, laboratory pregnancies, and fetuses and babies from pregnant and lactating mothers.

It does not spread through human-to-human contact or contact with living or dead animals. In general, infected mosquitoes must bite you to cause a case of West Nile virus.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

About 80% of people infected with the West Nile virus are asymptomatic. Their cases are usually not recorded because they do not know they have it.

Most people with symptoms have fever, headache, joint pain, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and a rash. You can check the cause with a blood test or a spinal fluid sample.

Approximately 1 in 150 people with West Nile virus get a serious illness that can affect the central nervous system and cause inflammation of the brain and the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. These people have symptoms such as severe headaches, stiff shoulders, tremors, cramps, coma, weakness, loss of vision, numbness, and numbness.

People over the age of 60 who are at the highest risk of serious illness, and those who have an underlying disorder such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney disease, or who have had an organ transplant.

People with severe illness can take weeks or months to recover and may have permanent damage to the central nervous system.

About 10% of people who carry the West Nile virus, which affects the central nervous system, die.

How is it treated?

There is no vaccine against West Nile virus. Most people can use over-the-counter medications. In severe cases, hospitalization is required to help with hydration and pain management.

How can I avoid West Nile fever?

Eliminate mosquitoes in your area and do the following to avoid being bitten:

Wear repellents: Use insect repellents when mosquitoes like to party, especially when going out at dusk or dawn. It is best if you have DEET, and anyone over the age of 2 can use it. It can be sprayed not only on exposed skin but also on clothing. Rub the spray on your face with your hands. Adults should apply repellents to children under the age of 10.

Wear protective clothing: Consider long sleeves and trousers. Also, bright colors and loose clothing are useful. You can also buy mosquito repellent clothing.

Remove the water source: Mosquitoes like to breed in any water. Always throw away the bucket and children’s pool. If it rains again or waters the lawn, look for water in toys, tires, toys, trash cans, and pots. Regularly clean the bird bath and cover the tub.

Add mosquito dunks and mosquitofish to the pond. These help control mosquito larvae and prevent new adults.

Fix your garden drainage problem: If you have an area where standing water collects, consider adding rice terraces or French drains.

Plant these around your garden: Lemon balm, mint, chrysanthemum, marigold, basil, garlic, eucalyptus, lavender, rosemary, lemongrass around the garden. Or use those scented oils and candles to discourage mosquitoes.

Sprinkle coffee grounds on the soil wherever there was a drainage problem: They deprive eggs in the soil of oxygen.

Place lights around the garden where mosquitoes don’t like it. These include LED lights, yellow bugrights, or sodium lamps.

Use one or more fans on the patio. This discourages mosquitoes from flocking there.

Hire professional services to treat your garden. Make sure they know if you have pets or children crawling in the yard.

