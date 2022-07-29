Bacteria that cause rare tropical diseases found in US soil





U.S. health officials said this week that rare and sometimes deadly disease-causing bacteria, long thought to be confined to tropical climates, were found in the soil and water of the Americas. The bacterium was found in the property of a man in Mississippi who had fallen ill. Melioidosis.. Authorities don’t know how long it’s been there, but they say it’s likely happening elsewhere along the Gulf. US doctors need to consider melioidosis even in patients who have never traveled to other countries, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: Health warning.. “Entering the soil can threaten the health of people in the area,” said Julia Petras, who oversaw the study. The illness begins with a variety of symptoms, including fever, joint pain, and headaches. If detected early, it can be treated with appropriate antibiotics, but if not treated properly, it can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, and even death. About 12 cases are reported each year in the United States. The majority are people who have traveled to areas where bacteria are endemic, such as Australia, Thailand, and certain parts of Latin America. People can get sick by direct contact with contaminated soil and water, especially if they have cuts on their hands or feet. It is also possible to inhale bacteria. Bacteria may not bother healthy people. However, it can be dangerous for people with diabetes, chronic kidney disease or lung disease, or weakened immunity. Four people got the disease last year, even though they had never traveled abroad.Staff Blame their illness Contaminated aromatherapy spray imported from India. Officials said the new findings explain two Mississippi cases of men who have never traveled abroad. One developed melioidosis in 2020 and the other lived about 10 miles away and developed melioidosis this year. Both have recovered. Health officials didn’t say exactly where the men lived in Mississippi, but investigators took 109 soil and water samples from the area. Bacteria were found in three places (two in soil and one in a puddle) in the possession of a man who became ill two years ago. Finding bacteria in US soil is important, but not surprising. Investigators have long believed that local soil contamination was behind the infection in Atascosa County, Texas, in 2004 and 2018, according to CDC officials.

