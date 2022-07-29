Health
There are effective treatments for monkeypox, but they are difficult to obtain.
As monkeypox cases continue to grow in the United States and other countries, many of the most affected by the virus say that effective treatments are not available.
Current Outbreak of monkeypox The virus has caused more than 21,100 confirmed cases worldwide, including more than 4,900 in the United States. The virus has infected people in Central and West Africa for decades, but has recently begun to spread abroad, primarily among men who have sex with men. It spreads through close skin-to-skin contact, including during sexual intercourse. This virus causes painful blister-like lesions. In current outbreaks, these are common in the genitals and anus and sometimes cause flu-like symptoms. At least five people have died, according to the World Health Organization.
An antiviral drug called tecovirimat (TPOXX) has already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox and can also be used for the related virus, monkeypox. However, the only supply of this drug in the United States is in the country’s strategic national reserves, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention submits an application for an investigational new drug, or IND, for healthcare providers to access it for their patients. I’m asking you to. Critics say the process of getting an IND for TPOXX is cumbersome, but the drug, originally tested in monkeypox animals, should be easier to use to treat people’s illnesses.
“The TPOXX issue doesn’t make sense from a scientific point of view,” said Gay, co-founder and managing director of strategy and policy at PrEP4All, an organization working to increase access to HIV drugs. Rights activist James Clerenstein said. “TPOXX approved with animal data [for monkeypox]”He says. However, the CDC’s position is, “It cannot be prescribed. [the] The FDA label says “Smallpox only”, so it’s a drug for monkeypox. “
Clerenstein and a group of infectious disease experts wrote to the heads of the US Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC, and the FDA. Explanation of barriers to access to TPOXX For the treatment of monkeypox. Letter shared on June 15th Scientific Americanargued that the IND process was unduly burdensome for health care providers, who wrote over a 100-page protocol to collect extensive information about each patient who had access to and received the drug. Insisted that it needed to be confirmed. Lesion photographs and other data.
The CDC then revealed that. Protocol for obtaining TPOXXAllows you to submit a form after the start of treatment, and optionally submits a photo and a sample of the lesion. “The CDC posted a description of the process of getting TPOXX after hearing about the confusion from a clinician in question,” said Kebbing Riffis, a spokesman for the agency. “Posting and subsequent email to the clinician [make] Make it clear that healthcare providers can obtain medicines directly from the CDC or through the state health department and can complete the required forms after the start of treatment. “
The FDA was also involved in this process. “FDA has worked closely with the CDC to streamline the protocol and reduce data collection and reporting requirements. The revised protocol is now available,” said FDA spokesman Chanapa Tantibanchachai.
A letter by Clerenstein and colleagues also points out that TPOXX was approved by the FDA in 2018 for the treatment of smallpox. There were no data on the effectiveness of her TPOXX in humans, as it is clearly unethical to infect a person with smallpox for testing. Instead, the drug was approved under the FDA’s so-called animal rules, based on data from two related viruses (non-human primate monkeypox and rabbit rabbitpox). Nevertheless, the CDC still states that he needs IND. Providing TPOXX This is because it is FDA approved only for smallpox. The letter called this “illogical.”
Krellenstein and his colleagues sought one of two solutions to make TPOXX more accessible to people with monkeypox. Meanwhile, the FDA will make TPOXX available to monkeypox through an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This is a process that allows unapproved medical products or the unauthorized use of those products to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious illness. In order for the FDA to issue an EUA, the HHS Secretary must first declare an emergency under Section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. A COVID-19 and opioid crisis emergency has been declared. But so far, HHS Secretary Xavier Besera has not declared such an emergency to monkeypox.
“Money must be stopped by him,” says Clerenstein. “He now has to do his job and find a way to solve this problem. It’s not up to us anymore to do his job. [letter] It has been addressed to Secretary Besera for some reason, and Secretary Besera must do this. “
At a press conference this week, Mr. Besera told reporters that he would consider individual states of emergency for monkeypox and other public health issues based on the criteria for such declarations. “We continue to monitor the national reaction to monkeypox,” he said. “We have made far more vaccines, tests and treatments available than are currently needed in all jurisdictions that control public health systems, and in collaboration with clinicians. We have made all three available: testing, treatment, and vaccines. And we will consider decisions to declare public health emergencies based on the reactions seen across the country. “
At the briefing, Besera also mentioned more than 330,000 already distributed to jurisdictions nationwide, in addition to the government securing an additional 786,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox.
“At this time, no public health emergency has been declared,” HHS spokesman Bill Hall said in an email: Scientific American.. “If such a declaration is made at some point in the future, it will be posted. here.. “
United States too I had a hard time dealing with it For monkeypox testing and vaccination, and some experts say it may be too late to stop the disease from becoming endemic around the world. However, Garrett Wilkinson, a non-profit Partners In Health government and policy officer and signer of the letter with Krellenstein, believes the assessment is counterproductive. “I don’t want the message to be’too late’,” Wilkinson says.
Clerenstein agrees. “We are now in a decision. There are two turning points on the road, either trying to control things or not controlling them,” he says.
Sources
2/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/there-is-an-effective-treatment-for-monkeypox-but-it-rsquo-s-hard-to-get/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Women’s Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule July 29, 2022
- Monkeypox is spreading rapidly. Children now have it too. July 29, 2022
- Jokowi brings IDR 175 trillion in souvenirs after visiting China, Japan and South Korea July 29, 2022
- There are effective treatments for monkeypox, but they are difficult to obtain. July 29, 2022
- Mediterranean ecosystem suffers from sea fires as temperatures peak | oceans July 29, 2022