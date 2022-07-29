Health
Monkeypox is spreading rapidly. Children now have it too.
Beyond male sexual relations, Jay Varma, a professor of artificial health sciences at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, said, “There is a high likelihood of increased cases of infection in other social networks and environments.” Self-contained There are no social networks, they all “bridge” to other networks. “
Anyone can get infected with the virus. The virus can increase pain and cause swelling of the lymph nodes and other flu-like symptoms. Its main transmission route was the sexual network, but it can spread through other forms of contact. When someone gets it at home, the virus is especially transmitted to others through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, such as sharing clothes and towels, touching pain, and hugging. it’s simple.
Children who are constantly interacting at school and daycare can be particularly vulnerable. Currently, dozens of viruses are detected each year, including infectious rashes such as hand-foot-and-mouth disease, raising concerns that monkeypox may be difficult to contain if it begins to spread in a child-centered environment. increase.
“It is inevitable that some children will be infected and will go to school with the infection,” Balma said. “What we don’t know is how likely it is that children will be transmitted to other children while they are in school, and if they do, are they limited to a small number of cases? Does it cause a large outbreak?
Health officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week they were aware of two childhood cases in the country. Another case was identified in a pregnant woman who gave birth recently, said John Brooks, chief medical officer for monkeypox at the CDC.
The good news is that so far there have been no deaths in outbreaks in the United States. By targeting the major transmission routes of the virus and treating the most affected groups (men who are currently having sex with each other), further spread within the community can be prevented.
Nonetheless, US Secretary of Health and Social Welfare Xavier Besera emphasized the importance of preparing for a broader outbreak, including ensuring access to vaccines, on Thursday.
“All Americans should pay attention to monkeypox,” he said in a phone call with the media. “Monkeypox is not Covid, but it is contagious. It hurts. And it can be dangerous.”
historical example
Historically, childhood cases were not uncommon in parts of West Africa and Central Africa where monkeypox is considered endemic. The first human case of the virus was a child in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970, and past outbreaks have spread primarily through contact with infected animals. And in such cases, according to WHO, severe cases occurred more commonly among children.
Monkeypox in the United States in 2003 originated from rodents imported from Ghana, and a study published in the Journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases found that pediatric patients were more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit than adults. High. Studies have shown that nearly one-third of the 37 confirmed patients were under the age of 18.
However, in another major outbreak in Nigeria in 2017, there were only a handful of child cases. Also, according to his one systematic review of outbreak case data that occurred between 1970 and her 2019, the median age of monkeypox patients was actually 4 in the last 50 years. It has increased from the age of 21 to her 21 years.
The 2022 outbreak looks a little different from what it was in the past. The virus most often spreads by contact with infectious lesions or body fluids during intimate encounters. According to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, symptoms also differ from the medical literature and often present with wounds that resemble common sexually transmitted diseases and rashes.
Changes in the nature of the virus make it more difficult to recognize cases, as well as potential effects on children.
“We have little experience with our children, so unfortunately we will learn as they become infected,” Brooks of the CDC said in a call to a clinician on July 23. “What has been reported so far is going well.”
Person at risk
So far, most monkeypox patients worldwide share their homes with other infected individuals, such as parents and guardians, said Rosamund Lewis, WHO’s technical leader on monkeypox. .. However, some appear to have no epidemiological connections, indicating infection from elsewhere in the community.
“The message remains the same, regardless of age. Anyone who has home or direct contact with a person with monkeypox can be at risk,” Lewis said. .
Another concern is that monkeypox can be transmitted through the placenta during pregnancy and is known to cause complications in babies, including stillbirth. Brooks of the CDC said pregnant women in the United States with the virus did not seem to give it to their children. He said the baby was given prophylactic antibodies and was doing well.
The Bavarian Nordic vaccine Jynneos, a commonly used treatment for monkeypox, and Siga Technologies Inc.’s smallpox antiviral drug Tpoxx can be used to treat children as needed, such as when they are at high risk of exposure. can be used. In June, the CDC found the best way to use Jynneos in children exposed to the virus. Health officials told reporters last week how to use her Tpoxx in pediatric patients. said there is.
However, clinicians are having a hard time prescribing Tpoxx to their patients because the US currently has a limited supply of Ginneos available and is only approved for smallpox.
That’s why it’s especially important for health officials to plan what happens if the infection spreads rapidly among children, said Balma of Weil Cornell.
“Situations where infected children visit schools and day care will raise a high level of concern from managers and families,” he said. “Public health agencies, including contact tracking and testing, have done so. It’s important to develop a protocol now on how you plan to investigate such cases. “
© 2022 Bloomberg LP
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/07/29/nation/monkeypox-is-spreading-fast-now-kids-are-getting-it-too/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Women’s Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule July 29, 2022
- Monkeypox is spreading rapidly. Children now have it too. July 29, 2022
- Jokowi brings IDR 175 trillion in souvenirs after visiting China, Japan and South Korea July 29, 2022
- There are effective treatments for monkeypox, but they are difficult to obtain. July 29, 2022
- Mediterranean ecosystem suffers from sea fires as temperatures peak | oceans July 29, 2022