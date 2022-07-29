Health
Time-restricted meals improve glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes
A new study shows that following a timed eating schedule restricted to 10-hour windows provides beneficial metabolic effects and weight loss potential in people with type 2 diabetes.
Following a time-restricted eating (TRE) protocol Type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study published in Diabetology..
In some participants, TRE was associated with lower 24-hour blood glucose levels and weight loss.
The TRE protocol restricts food intake to a maximum of 10 time windows. This strategy aims to improve metabolic health by restoring the daytime eating cycle and extending nighttime fasting. may improve insulin sensitivity.
Previous studies have shown that TREs produce promising metabolic changes in obese people, including increased fat burning, lower blood sugar levels, and improved insulin sensitivity. However, the effect of his TRE on glucose homeostasis in T2D patients is unknown.
To investigate the effects of TREs on liver glycogen levels and insulin sensitivity in people with type 2 diabetes, researchers conducted a study of 14 people with type 2 diabetes. Participants’ ages ranged from 50 years to her 75 years, and their body mass index (BMI) was 25 kg/m2. This study included her two intervention periods of 3 weeks, TRE and control. These periods were separated by a washout period of at least 4 weeks.
At the start of each intervention, participants weighed and Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) A device that measures blood glucose every 15 minutes. Patients were instructed to maintain normal sleep patterns and physical activity and to maintain a stable weight.
A diary of meals and sleep completed during the first intervention was used to ensure that the meals in the second period were similar.
During the TRE period, participants were instructed to eat their normal diet within 10 hours of the day. Participants had to complete their meal intake by 6:00 pm at the latest.
Outside the TRE window, participants were allowed to drink water, plain tea, black coffee, and zero-calorie soft drinks in moderation.
During the control period, volunteers were instructed to spread their normal food intake over at least 14 hours. No other restrictions apply.
The researchers found that the TRE had an average eating window of 9.1 hours compared to 13.4 hours in the control group. Sleep-wake patterns were similar in each case, with mean sleep duration he was 8.1 and 8.0 hours in the TRE and control periods, respectively.
Mean body weights were found to be comparable at initiation for both TRE and controls. However, a small but statistically significant weight loss occurred in response to TRE, even though patients were instructed to keep their weight constant. rice field.
Researchers found that TRE lowered 24-hour glucose levels, primarily as a result of lowering nocturnal blood glucose levels. The mean time that blood glucose levels were within normal range increased to 15.1 hours for him during the TRE period compared to 12.2 hours during the control period.
It was also found that TRE lowers overnight fasting blood sugar and reduces time spent in the high blood sugar range.
Morning fasting blood glucose levels were consistently lower in the TRE group than in the control diet group. The authors suggest that this may be the result of persistent changes in nighttime glycemic control.
Time spent in hypoglycemia was not significantly increased by TRE. No significant adverse effects have been reported, indicating that an approximately 10-hour eating window is a safe and effective lifestyle intervention for adults with her type 2 diabetes.
Approximately halfway through each intervention, researchers assessed morning liver glycogen levels following 10- and 14-hour overnight fasting periods. At the end of each study period, liver glycogen levels were measured again after 11 hours of fasting for both TRE and control periods.
In both cases, liver glycogen was not significantly different between TRE and control phases. Furthermore, analysis of liver fat showed no differences in its amount or composition between interventions.
This study did not show that the TRE protocol affected insulin sensitivity. However, previous studies using a much shorter 6-hour food intake showed effects on insulin sensitivity.
However, researchers felt that longer fasting periods were impractical to incorporate into the daily lives of people with type 2 diabetes.
“Future studies are needed to clarify whether the length of the fasting period is truly important in determining its positive impact on insulin sensitivity,” the authors said. We propose to further investigate the mechanisms involved and their implications, and focus on studying nocturnal glucose metabolism in more detail.
Overall, the findings suggest that a 10-hour eating window is a safe and effective lifestyle intervention for adults with type 2 diabetes.
“A 3-week TRE regimen of 10 hours during the day reduces blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes and keeps blood glucose levels within the normal range when compared to spreading daily food intake over at least 14 hours. These data highlight the potential benefit of TRE in T2D,” the authors conclude.
“Since our TRE protocol was feasible and safe, and improved 24-hour blood glucose levels, it is important to longitudinally examine the effects of 10-hour TRE on glycemic regulation and insulin sensitivity in type 2 diabetes, clinically.” It will be interesting to address the relevance of TRE,” they added.
This study had several limitations, including its relatively short duration. In addition, the authors suggest that some, but not all, participants were taking hypoglycemic drugs, which may have made TRE less effective.
However, the authors claim that the 3-week intervention period was found to be long enough to influence the variables analyzed. They also emphasize that recruiting only unmedicated volunteers makes the study less relevant to his type 2 diabetes population in general.
reference
Andriessen C, Fealy CE, Veelen A, et al. A 3-week time-restricted diet improves glucose homeostasis but not insulin sensitivity in adults with type 2 diabetes: a randomized crossover trial. Diabetology. Published online July 25, 2022. doi: 10.1007 / s00125-022-05752-z
