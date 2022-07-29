Time-restricted meals improve glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes

Following a time-restricted eating (TRE) protocol Type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study published in Diabetology..

In some participants, TRE was associated with lower 24-hour blood glucose levels and weight loss.

The TRE protocol restricts food intake to a maximum of 10 time windows. This strategy aims to improve metabolic health by restoring the daytime eating cycle and extending nighttime fasting. may improve insulin sensitivity.

Previous studies have shown that TREs produce promising metabolic changes in obese people, including increased fat burning, lower blood sugar levels, and improved insulin sensitivity. However, the effect of his TRE on glucose homeostasis in T2D patients is unknown.

To investigate the effects of TREs on liver glycogen levels and insulin sensitivity in people with type 2 diabetes, researchers conducted a study of 14 people with type 2 diabetes. Participants’ ages ranged from 50 years to her 75 years, and their body mass index (BMI) was 25 kg/m2. This study included her two intervention periods of 3 weeks, TRE and control. These periods were separated by a washout period of at least 4 weeks.

At the start of each intervention, participants weighed and Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) A device that measures blood glucose every 15 minutes. Patients were instructed to maintain normal sleep patterns and physical activity and to maintain a stable weight.

A diary of meals and sleep completed during the first intervention was used to ensure that the meals in the second period were similar.

During the TRE period, participants were instructed to eat their normal diet within 10 hours of the day. Participants had to complete their meal intake by 6:00 pm at the latest.

Outside the TRE window, participants were allowed to drink water, plain tea, black coffee, and zero-calorie soft drinks in moderation.

During the control period, volunteers were instructed to spread their normal food intake over at least 14 hours. No other restrictions apply.

The researchers found that the TRE had an average eating window of 9.1 hours compared to 13.4 hours in the control group. Sleep-wake patterns were similar in each case, with mean sleep duration he was 8.1 and 8.0 hours in the TRE and control periods, respectively.

Mean body weights were found to be comparable at initiation for both TRE and controls. However, a small but statistically significant weight loss occurred in response to TRE, even though patients were instructed to keep their weight constant. rice field.

Researchers found that TRE lowered 24-hour glucose levels, primarily as a result of lowering nocturnal blood glucose levels. The mean time that blood glucose levels were within normal range increased to 15.1 hours for him during the TRE period compared to 12.2 hours during the control period.

It was also found that TRE lowers overnight fasting blood sugar and reduces time spent in the high blood sugar range.

Morning fasting blood glucose levels were consistently lower in the TRE group than in the control diet group. The authors suggest that this may be the result of persistent changes in nighttime glycemic control.