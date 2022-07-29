Wave of opioid overdose expected to hit rural, urban US





By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

HealthDay Reporter Friday, July 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Expert Predictions opioid Overdose rises in both rural and urban areas because of the deadly practice of mixing highly addictive drugs with other drugs. The upcoming wave of opioid overdoses “will be worse than ever,” said researchers at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, who studied trends and used predictive models to determine where deaths would escalate. Stated. “I am sounding alarm bells because for the first time in rural and urban counties of any type, we are seeing convergence and escalation in acceleration rates,” said lead author Lori Post. She is Director of the Buehler Center for Health Policy and Economics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. “Not only is the death rate from opioids at an all-time high, but the acceleration in that mortality rate marks an explosive exponential growth even greater than already historic highs,” the Post said in a Northwest news release. said in In this study, researchers used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER database of 3,147 counties and county equivalents to examine geographic trends in opioid deaths from 1999 to 2020. did. The team was trying to determine whether geography played a role in past waves and theorize about upcoming waves. The study found that opioids Overdose The number of deaths in 2020 increased faster in rural areas than in urban areas. Between 2019 and 2020, six types of rural and urban counties saw overdose mortality rise for the first time, Post said. “This fourth wave will be worse than ever, with the highest rate of spread in the United States for the first time,” Post explained. “It would mean mass death.” The research team examined toxicology reports and found that people were using Fentanyl (synthetic opioids 50 to 100 times more potent than opioids) morphine) and carfentanil (a synthetic opioid about 100 times more potent than fentanyl) methamphetamine When cocaine..

This deadly cocktail can make it difficult to help someone experiencing an overdose with overdose-relieving drugs. naloxone.. “The stronger the drug, the harder it is to resuscitate a person,” explained study co-author Alexander Lundberg, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Feinberg. “The use of polysubstances complicates an already dire situation.” “People who died from opioid overdoses apparently pretended to be pharmacists and were trying to control their dosages,” Post said. is a bigger problem, you have to do two treatments at once, and fentanyl is terrifyingly volatile.” The study authors say solutions could include: methadone A center that provides anti-addiction treatment with pharmacotherapy. These are more common in urban areas.農村部には薬物療法による治療の選択肢がなく、ポスト氏は、大都市で機能するものは農村部にはあまり役に立たない可能性が高いと付け加えた. “Nobody wants to be a drug addict. It doesn’t matter if you take it or not. Percocet Because either a high school student who broke his back while mining or died in grandma’s medicine cabinet. We urgently need to look at preventing opioid addiction and overdose,” said Post. “The only way forward is to raise awareness and provide culturally appropriate, non-stigmatizing pharmacotherapy in rural communities to prevent opioid use disorders,” she added. The survey results were published online on July 28. JAMA network open .. For more information The US Department of Health and Human Services has more information about the opioid epidemic. Source: Northwestern Medicine, News Release, July 28, 2022

