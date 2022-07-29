MIT’s ultrasound ‘sticker’ can see inside the body











The MIT ultrasound sticker, which can provide images of internal organs for 48 hours (Credit: Felice Frankel)

A new ultrasound device could make the imaging technology ‘as accessible as buying plaster at the pharmacy’, its developers have claimed.

Created by engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the ultrasound sticker is a stamp-sized device that sticks to the skin and provides continuous ultrasound imaging of internal organs for 48 hours. In conventional ultrasound imaging, a technician first applies a liquid gel to a patient’s skin, which acts to transmit ultrasound waves. to the probe, where the echoed signals are translated into visual images. Wearable ultrasound imaging tools could have “huge potential” in the future of clinical diagnosis, the researchers said, but they said current options are held back by low resolution and short imaging duration. The ultrasound sticker reportedly produces higher-resolution images over a longer duration by pairing a stretchy adhesive layer with a rigid array of transducers. images,” said Chonghe Wang, lead author of a research paper on the device. The adhesive layer is made from two thin layers of elastomer that encapsulate a middle layer of solid hydrogel, a mostly water-based material that easily transmits sound waves. Unlike traditional ultrasound gels, the MIT team’s hydrogel is elastic and stretchy. “The elastomer prevents dehydration of hydrogel,” said Xiaoyu Chen, fellow lead author. “Only when hydrogel is highly hydrated can acoustic waves penetrate effectively and give high-resolution imaging of internal organs.” The bottom elastomer layer is designed to stick to skin, while the top layer adheres to a rigid array of transducers that the team also designed and fabricated.2 by 3mm deep. The researchers applied the stickers to volunteers and showed the devices produced live, high-resolution images of major blood vessels and deeper organs such as the heart, lungs, and stomach. The stickers maintained a strong adhesion and captured changes in underlying organs as volunteers performed Various activities, including sitting, standing, jogging, and cycling. The current design requires connecting the stickers to instruments that translate the reflected sound waves into images, but the researchers said they could have “immediate” applications in their current form. organs without requiring a technician to hold a probe in place. If the stickers could be made to operate wirelessly – a goal the team is working towards – they could be made into wearable imaging products that patients could take home from a doctor’s office or even buy at a pharmacy. This research was funded by the MIT, Darpa, the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the US Army Research Office through the Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies at MIT. Science.. Want the best engineering stories delivered straight to your inbox? The Professional Engineering newsletter gives you vital updates on the most cutting-edge engineering and exciting new job opportunities. here..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.imeche.org/news/news-article/mit-s-ultrasound-sticker-can-see-inside-the-body The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

