ViiV signs agreement to authorize generic long-acting HIV PrEP in 90 countries

Disclosure: Baggaley, Doherty and Kamarulzaman rDo not report related financial disclosures. Waterhouse is employed by ViiV Healthcare.





She said expanding affordable access to this “groundbreaking preventative tool” must be a top priority. This is especially important in the context of indicating that there was new data. 1.5 million new HIV infections In 2021 high risk population Sex workers, men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, and transgender people who may benefit from improved PrEP options and access account for 70% of these new infections. I’m here. In the decade since oral PrEP was first approved, experts have slow uptake and deposition Medication for stigma, daily pill-taking issues, access issues. Long-acting cabotegravir (CAB-LA) — given as an injection every two months, safe and effective Emerging as an alternative to oral PrEP— alternative.. CAB-LA is currently approved for PrEP, US onlyViiV Healthcare has announced plans to file marketing applications in additional countries to allow manufacturers in low-income countries to manufacture generics of the drug. ViiV CEO at a press conference at the International AIDS Conference Deborah Waterhouse announced that ViiV and the pharmaceutical patent pool have signed a voluntary licensing agreement for patents related to CAB-LA for HIV PrEP. According to an IAS press release, the agreement gives selected generic manufacturers the opportunity to develop, manufacture and supply generic versions of CAB-LA in 90 countries. Following the licensing agreement, next steps include opening an online portal for potential manufacturers to apply, Waterhouse said. This he opened for four weeks, followed by a thorough evaluation of applicants to ensure that they have the ability to develop generic CAB-LA rapidly and make it available at an affordable price. is done. “This is a potentially game-changing moment for HIV prevention,” said Waterhouse. “Enabling access to generic CAB-LA for PrEP on a large scale could play an important role in avoiding transmission of HIV.” Additionally, WHO has released the first guidelines for CAB-LA as HIV PrEP. This also helps facilitate access and use. The new guidance recommends offering CAB-LA as an additional prevention option to people at “critical risk” of HIV as part of a combined prevention approach. “These new guidelines have dapivirine vaginal ring” Meg Dougherty, MD, MPH, The Director of WHO’s Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Program said in a press release: “Achieving the United Nations prevention goals requires prompt and equitable access to all effective preventive tools, including long-acting PrEP.Rachel BageryMBBS, MScs, In a press release, he leads the WHO Global HIV, Hepatitis and STI Programme’s Testing, Prevention and Population Team. “It means overcoming significant barriers in low- and middle-income countries, including implementation challenges and costs.” References: WHO recommends long-acting cabotegravir for HIV prevention. https://www.who.int/news/item/28-07-2022-who-recommends-long-acting-cabotegravir-for-hiv-preventionPublished on July 28, 2022. Accessed July 28, 2022. WHO. Guidelines for long-acting cabotegravir injection for HIV prevention. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240054097Accessed 28 July 2022.

