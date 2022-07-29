NJ Opens Two More Monkeypox Vaccine Sites To Remind Federals That It’s Next To NYC





New Jersey has opened two new monkeypox vaccination sites in Camden and Bergen counties. The site is open to residents who believe they may have been exposed to the virus or who are at high risk of being exposed to the virus. Monkeypox vaccine is available through local health departments for residents with known exposure. Governor Phil Murphy this week urged federal officials to send more vaccines to states because of their proximity to New York, which has seen the highest number of cases in the United States. “One of the lessons we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic was that it reinforces the notion that public health knows no borders, and that New Jersey’s disease burden has often followed in New York’s trajectory,” he said. Murphy writes. State health officials have said 2,700 doses are expected this week, nearly double the state’s supply. That’s still only about 2.06% of the 131,000 doses available nationwide, the governor wrote in the letter. I said I’m assuming it’s predictable. “Thus, we do not believe that New Jersey received its fair share of available vaccines through this allocation strategy,” Murphy wrote. Murphy also said monkeypox can spread between two people who have close contact, but most cases are between men who have had sex with men or other members of the LGBTQ community. He said limited data suggested that areas in New Jersey with the highest concentrations of same-sex households overlap significantly with areas with the highest population densities. He said the state does not have hard data on where members of the LGBTQ community live. Cooper University Hospital and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center both began offering immunizations by appointment on Friday. The Cooper Vaccine and Testing Clinic at Cooper University Hospital is located at 300 Broadway in Camden.To make a reservation, residents can Visit my.cooperhealth.org anytime or call 856-968-7100. Monday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm and Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Bergen New Bridge Medical Center vaccination station is located in a white tent structure designated Annex 2 at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus. Reservations are only available online. newbridgehealth.org.. New Jersey Facility Opened 3 other vaccination sites in the last weekJersey City, Asbury Park and Newark. the state had As of Thursday, it counted 109 known or probable cases.nearly doubled in a week. New York declared monkeypox virus an imminent threat to public health on Thursday, as it announced an increase in vaccine supply. as of thursday, 1,251 people tested positive for monkeypox in New York Cityand 1,341 They tested positive statewide.according to city and state officials. Health officials stress that there are likely many undiagnosed cases.

