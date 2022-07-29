COVID Increases in Columbus, Ohio Area





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Franklin County has seen high levels of COVID-19 infections for the second week in a row. COVID-19 data tracker. High transmittance is shown as “orange” on the county map. This week’s case rate is 205.81 per 100,000. This is down slightly from last week’s 214 to 100,000. New hospitalizations also fell to 10.4 per 100,000 from last week’s 10.7. Meanwhile, her 3.5% of patients in staffed inpatient beds have COVID-19, compared with 3.7% last week. COVID news:New BA.5 variant now accounts for nearly half, if not more than half of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio Ohio Covid-19 cases This week, Ohio reported 29,876 new COVID-19 cases, 705 new hospitalizations, and 54 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. This is a huge leap from last week’s figure of 822 new cases. With rising cases, Columbus and the rest of Franklin County Implement mask recommendations. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are urging residents to wear masks indoors and in crowded areas. Surrounding Ohio counties mostly remain yellow level Counties around Franklin County remain moderately infected or “yellow” on the CDC map. One exception, however, is Pickaway County, where we see high infections. Areas in yellow include Delaware, Fairfield, Licking, Madison and Union counties. Postponement of the concert:My Morning Jacket concert at Kemba Live postponed until September 13th CDC has many recommendations triggered by upgrades to higher levels of transmission. They include: Wear a close-fitting mask in public, regardless of your vaccination status.

If you have a weakened immune system or are at high risk of serious illness: Wear a mask or respirator that offers greater protection. Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public places where you may be exposed. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you should take other precautions. Plan for rapid testing as needed. Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments such as oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies.

If you are in household or social contact with someone at increased risk of serious illness: Consider self-testing to detect infection before contact. Consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.

Get the latest on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

If possible, improve ventilation throughout the indoor space.

If you have been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19, please follow the CDC’s recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested. The latest COVID-19 boosters coming this fall The increase in local cases is consistent with the Biden administration’s expectations that a COVID-19 booster campaign with an updated vaccine could begin in September. It was then that Pfizer and Moderna indicated that dosages would be available. The New York Times reported this week.. The Times reported Thursday that “with an updated formulation apparently on the horizon, federal officials have decided not to extend the eligibility for a second booster of the existing vaccine this summer.” “The data available so far are still preliminary, but the new version is expected to perform better against the currently dominant Omicron subvariant BA.5.” Micah Walker is Dispatch’s Trending Reporter. Please contact her at [email protected] or her 740-251-7199. Follow her on her Twitter @micah_walker701.

