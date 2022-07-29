SARS-CoV-2 VOC type and biological sex affect molnupiravir efficacy in severe COVID-19 dwarf hamster model

For quantitative comparison of molnupiravir activity against VOC alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and omicron in cultured cells, we determined half-maximal antiviral concentrations (EC 50 s) on VeroE6 cells stably expressing TMPRSS2 (Vero-TMPRSS2) (Fig. 1a). The molnupiravir parent compound NHC was used in all ex vivo experiments. Under these conditions, inhibitory values were similar for the original SARS-CoV-2 WA1 isolate and all VOC tested, ranging from 0.19 (gamma) to 0.62 (beta) µM.

Fig. 1: Efficacy of NHC against VOC in cultured cells and primary HAEs. a NHC dose-response assays against SARS-CoV-2 WA1 and VOC alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and omicron on VeroE6-TMPRSS2 cells. EC 50 values from non-linear regression modeling are shown with 95% confidence intervals in parenthesis. b Activity of 10 µM basolateral NHC administered against VOC as in a on well-differentiated primary HAE organoids. Apically shed virus was harvested every 24 hours during a 3-day period after infection. a, b represent independent biological repeats, lines intersect group means. LoD limit of detection. c Confocal microscopy of primary HAE organoids infected with SARS-CoV-2 VOC gamma. Basolateral NHC suppresses virus replication at 10 µM. SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (pink; α-SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid), SARS-CoV-2 spike (green; α-SARS-CoV-2 S) and nuclei (DAPI) were detected. Z stacks are shown, scale bars 10 µm. Per condition and viral target, two independent transwells were processed, one stained for SARS-CoV-2 spike and one for SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid; representative fields of view are shown. Source data are provided as a Source Data file.

Consistent activity of molnupiravir against VOC in human airway organoids

To validate activity in disease-relevant primary human tissues, we added at the time of infection NHC at 10 µM, equivalent to NHC plasma concentrations reached in human patients24, to the basolateral chamber of well-differentiated primary human airway epithelium (HAE) cultures grown at the air-liquid interface. After apical infection with the panel of five VOC, we titered apically shed progeny virions after 1, 2, and 3 days. The treatment instantly suppressed virus replication in the case of VOC alpha, beta, and delta, and within 2 days reduced the progeny load of all VOC to the level of detection (Fig. 1b). Parallel assessment of transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER) as an indicator of an intact tight junction network demonstrated that the drug preserved the integrity of the infected organoids (Supplementary Fig. 1). vehicle-treated controls showed significant reductions in TEER after infection, reflecting the breakdown of epithelium organization. Confocal microscopy confirmed that 10 µM basolateral NHC suppressed viral replication, whereas abundant viral antigen (SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid and spike protein) was detected in vehicle-treated epithelia (Fig. 1c, Supplementary Figs. 2, 3).

Efficacy of molnupiravir against VOC upper respiratory disease and transmission in ferrets

To assess in vivo efficacy of molnupiravir against VOC, we infected ferrets intranasally with 1 × 105 pfu of VOC alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and omicron and monitored virus replication in the upper respiratory tract. All treated animals were dosed orally at 5 mg/kg b.i.d., starting 12 hours after infection (Fig. 2a) when shed SARS-CoV-2 becomes first detectable in ferret nasal lavages18,19. Lavage titers were determined in 12-hour intervals for the first 48 hours after infection, and once daily thereafter. Titers of shed VOC alpha, gamma, delta, and omicron peaked 1–2 days after infection at approximately 103 to 104 pfu per ml in vehicle-treated animals (Fig. 2b). Treatment with molnupiravir reduced shed progeny titers of all VOC to detection level within 12 hours. Consistent with previous experience with the ferret model18,19, infected animals developed no clinical signs. VOC beta did not establish a productive infection and was eliminated from further ferret experiments (Supplementary Fig. 3).

Fig. 2: Therapeutic molnupiravir is efficacious against a panel of VOC in ferrets. a Treatment and monitoring schematic. Ferrets (n = 6 total per VOC tested) were infected intranasally with 1 × 105 pfu of VOC and treated orally with vehicle or molnupiravir (5 mg/kg b.i.d.), starting 12 hours after infection. b Infectious SARS-CoV-2 titers in nasal lavages of vehicle or molnupiravir-treated animals. c Schematic of transmission studies with VOC alpha, gamma, and omicron. For VOC alpha, fresh source ferrets (n = 6) were used, for VOC gamma and omicron, transmission arms were added to b. Source animals were co-housed at a 1:1-ratio with uninfected and untreated contacts starting 42 hours after the beginning of treatment. Nasal lavages were obtained twice daily in the first 48 hours after infection, thereafter once daily. Nasal turbinates were extracted from source animals 4 days after infection and untreated sentinels continued for an additional 4 days. d–f Transmission study with VOC alpha (d), gamma (e), and omicron (f). Shown are infectious titers in nasal lavages (left), viral RNA copies in the lavages (center), and nasal turbinate titers (right). Symbols in b, d–f represent independent biological repeats (virus load of individual animals), lines (b, d–f) intersect group medians, and columns (c, e–g) show group medians ±95% confidence intervals. Statistical analysis with one-way (d–f turbinate titers) or two-way (b, d–f lavage titers) ANOVA with Tukey’s (d–f turbinate titers) or Sidak’s (b, d–f lavage titers) posthoc multiple comparison tests; P values are shown, NS not significant, LoD limit of detection. Source data are provided as a Source Data file.

To explore the impact of treatment on transmission, we co-housed infected and treated source animals with uninfected and untreated sentinels for 48 hours, starting 42 hours after initiation of treatment (Fig. 2c). VOC delta was excluded from transmission studies, since we had not detected any infectious particles in nasal lavages of molnupiravir-treated animals at any time and nasal turbinates of treated animals extracted four days after infection did not contain any infectious particles (Supplementary Fig. 5). We tested VOC alpha in an independent transmission study, but included transmission arms in the efficacy studies with VOC gamma and omicron (Fig. 2b) to reduce overall animal numbers. After separation of source and contact animals on day 4 after infection, untreated sentinels were monitored for an additional four days for shed virions and viral RNA in nasal lavages, and then terminal titers in nasal turbinates were determined.

VOC alpha and gamma spread efficiently from vehicle-treated source animals to the sentinels (Fig. 2d, e), whereas VOC omicron did not transmit (Fig. 2f). RNA of VOC alpha and gamma became first detectable in nasal lavages of the contacts within 12 hours after initiation of co-housing, shed infectious particles emerged after 12 (VOC alpha) to 36 (VOC gamma) hours (Fig. 2e, f), and infectious alpha and gamma, but not omicron, particles were detectable in nasal turbinates extracted from sentinels of vehicle-treated source animals at study end (Supplementary Fig. 6). Treatment with molnupiravir fully suppressed transmission. No infectious particles or viral RNA were detectable in lavages of untreated sentinels, and nasal turbinates of these animals were virus and viral RNA-free at terminal assessment (Fig. 2e, f; Supplementary Fig. 6). These data demonstrate that oral molnupiravir is highly effective in controlling replication of all VOC in the ferret upper respiratory tract, significantly reducing shed virus titers and rapidly suppressing the spread of transmission-competent VOC to untreated naïve contacts.

Different degrees of acute lung pathogenesis of VOC in Roborovski dwarf hamsters

To explore VOC pathogenicity in a candidate model of lethal COVID-19, we infected Roborovski dwarf hamsters intranasally with 1 × 105 pfu each of the original SARS-CoV-2 WA1 isolate or VOC alpha, beta, gamma, and omicron, or 3 × 104 pfu of VOC delta (Fig. 3a) and monitored clinical signs and survival. Dwarf hamsters showed a rapid decline characterized by ruffled fur, lethargy, and dyspnea within two days of infection, which was accompanied by hypothermia and moderate to substantial loss of body weight (Fig. 3b, c). Severity and time to onset of clinical signs varied among—in order of increasing pathogenicity—VOC alpha, beta, omicron, gamma, and delta. Pathogenesis of VOC gamma was comparable to that of the original WA1 isolate. The median survival of infected animals was shortened to 5.75 (WA1), 6 (omicron), 3.5 (beta, gamma), and 3 (delta) days after infection (Fig. 3d; Table 1). Approximately 80% of animals inoculated with VOC alpha survived the infection, making alpha the least lethal of the VOC tested.

Fig. 3: VOC pathogenesis in Roborovski dwarf hamsters. a Schematic of the dwarf hamster pathogenesis study. Animals were monitored for up to 14 days after intranasal infection with 1 × 105 pfu each (VOC delta 3 × 104 pfu per animal). Clinical signs were assessed once daily (red triangles). b, c Body weight (b) and temperature (c) of infected dwarf hamsters. d Survival curves of infected dwarf hamsters from a. e Viral RNA copies in select organs extracted from infected dwarf hamsters 3 days after infection. f Images of lungs from dwarf hamsters mock infected or inoculated with 1 × 105 pfu of WA1, VOC omicron, or VOC gamma 3 days after infection. g Infectious titers from the lungs of dwarf hamsters shown in f. h Schematic of the dwarf hamster pathogenesis study utilizing 1 × 104 pfu of VOC delta and gamma. i Images of lungs extracted from dwarf hamsters mock infected or inoculated with 1 × 104 pfu of VOC omicron or VOC gamma 0.5 (delta) and 1 day (delta and gamma) after infection. j Infectious titers from the lungs of dwarf hamsters shown in i. Symbols represent independent biological repeats (e, g, j), lines intersect group medians (b, c), columns show group medians (e, g, j), and error bars represent 95% confidence intervals. LoD limit of detection, LoQ limit of quantitation. Source data are provided as a Source Data file.

Table 1 Analysis of dwarf hamster survival after infection with different VOC

We intended to determine viral tissue tropism and gross lung pathology three days after infection of subsets of dwarf hamsters with WA1 or the VOC associated with the overall highest mortality rate, gamma, delta, and omicron. However, animals infected with delta succumbed to infection before the predefined endpoint, preventing analysis. Animals infected with WA1, gamma, or omicron consistently showed the highest viral RNA load in the lung, followed by the small and large intestine and spleen (Fig. 3e). Macroscopic analysis of extracted lungs showed substantial gross tissue damage involving large surface areas (Fig. 3f, Supplementary Fig. 7) and titration of lung homogenates confirmed fulminant viral pneumonia with median virus load of 1 × 105 pfu/g lung tissue or greater (Fig. 3g). A follow-up study with VOC delta at reduced inoculum amount (1 × 104 pfu intranasally) and shortened time to analysis (Fig. 3h) demonstrated the onset of lung tissue damage (Fig. 3i, Supplementary Fig. 8) and presence of high lung virus loads (Fig. 3j) only 12 hours after infection. Comparison analysis of VOC gamma 24 hours after infection confirmed that rapid viral invasion of the dwarf hamsters was not limited to VOC delta.

Effect of VOC type and biological sex on prevention of lethal viral pneumonia

VOC gamma, delta, and omicron were selected for an efficacy study assessing mitigation of viral pneumonia and acute lung injury with molnupiravir. Animals were inoculated with 1 × 104 pfu intranasally to prevent premature death, followed by initiation of treatment (250 mg/kg orally b.i.d.) 12 hours after infection (Fig. 4a), when lung virus load was high and first lung lesions became detectable (Fig. 3i, j). The higher molnupiravir dose compared to that administered to ferrets was used to compensate for the high metabolic activity of the dwarf hamsters25 and is consistent with the dose level administered to other rodent species26,27. Oral molnupiravir alleviated clinical signs (Supplementary Fig. 9) and ensured complete survival of all treated animals independent of VOC type, whereas approximately 50% (gamma) and 90% (delta, omicron) of animals in the vehicle groups succumbed to the infection within 2 to 7 days (Fig. 4b). Lung virus load assessed three days after infection was consistently high (approximately 107−108 pfu/g lung tissue) in all vehicle-treated groups (Fig. 4c). Treatment significantly lowered lung titers independent of VOC type, but effect size varied greatly from approximately 1 (delta) to over 4 (gamma) orders of magnitude. Although likewise statistically significant compared to vehicle-treated animals, the impact of molnupiravir on omicron lung load showed major variation between individual animals, creating low, high, and super responder groups characterized by lung titer reductions of ~1, 4, and >5 orders of magnitude, respectively (Fig. 4c). Infectious titers in the lung were closely mirrored by viral RNA copies present in lung and tracheas (Supplementary Fig. 10).

Fig. 4: Effects of therapeutic molnupiravir on SARS-CoV-2 lung virus load. a Schematic of the dwarf hamster efficacy study. Animals were monitored for up to 14 days after intranasal infection with 1 × 104 pfu each. Clinical signs were assessed once daily (red triangles). Groups of dwarf hamsters were euthanized 3 days after infection to assess viral load and perform histological examinations. b Survival curves of infected dwarf hamsters from a. c Infectious titers from the lungs of dwarf hamsters 3 days after infection as shown in a. d Role of biological sex on antiviral efficacy shown in c. Symbols represent independent biological repeats, columns show group medians (c, d), and error bars represent 95% confidence intervals. Significance was determined using unpaired two-tailed t tests (c) or two-way ANOVA with Sidak’s posthoc multiple comparison tests without further adjustments (d); P values are shown. Source data are provided as a Source Data file.

Having powered this study with approximately equal numbers of male and female animals in each group, we queried the dataset for a possible impact of biological sex on outcome (Fig. 4d). No significant differences in lung virus load between males and females were detected in any of the three vehicle groups, which was consistent with the absence of a correlation between biological sex and probability of survival of the vehicle-treated animals in our survival study (Supplementary Fig. 11). Comparison of lung virus burden of males and females in the molnupiravir-treated groups revealed no statistically significant differences in effect size in animals infected with VOC gamma or delta, but biological sex had a statistically significant influence on molnupiravir benefit of animals infected with omicron (Fig. 4d, Table 2). Whereas lung titer reductions in treated males were highly significant compared to vehicle-treated males, females, or all vehicle-treated animals combined, no significant change in lung virus load against any of these vehicle groups was detected in females treated with molnupiravir.

Table 2 Analysis of biological sex as a variable in molnupiravir efficacy in dwarf hamsters

Pharmacokinetic (PK) properties of molnupiravir in dwarf hamsters

To explore whether in the dwarf hamster model PK properties of molnupiravir are unexpectedly affected by biological sex of the animals, we determined plasma profiles and tissue distribution after a single oral molnupiravir dose of 250 mg/kg body weight, administered to groups of males and females. As observed in other species28, the ester prodrug was rapidly hydrolyzed at intestinal absorption, leaving essentially only the molnupiravir parent NHC detectable in plasma samples (Fig. 5a). No major differences in PK parameters were observed between male and female dwarf hamsters (Fig. 5b, Supplementary Table 2). Tissue exposure of the corresponding bioactive anabolite NHC triphosphate (NHC-TP) was highest in spleen and lung, sustained in respiratory tissues at levels exceeding 10 nmol NHC-TP/g tissue over a ≥8-hour period after dosing, and consistent between male and female animals (Fig. 5c).

Fig. 5: Single oral dose PK properties of molnupiravir in Roborovski dwarf hamsters. Male and female dwarf hamsters were gavaged with molnupiravir at (250 mg/kg body weight). a Plasma concentrations of molnupiravir and NHC, determined over a 24-hour period after dosing. b Plasma concentrations from a, showing male and female subgroups; LoD level of detection (0.0193 μM for NHC (shown); 0.0152 μM for molnupiravir). c Tissue distribution of NHC-TP 1-, 8-, and 24-hours after dosing in male and female dwarf hamsters. Symbols show results for individual animals (a–c), columns represent group means (c); n = 4 each per biological sex and time point (a–c). Source data are provided as a Source Data file.

VOC-specific adaptation of SARS-CoV-2 in dwarf hamsters

In earlier studies with SARS-CoV-2 in the ferret model18, we noted the rapid appearance of characteristic host adaptation mutations such as an L260F substitution in nsp6 and a Y453F mutation in spike29 in virus populations extracted from ferret nasal turbinates. To probe for possible virus adaptations to the dwarf hamsters, we sequenced whole genomes of virus populations recovered from the different vehicle or molnupiravir treatment groups. No dwarf hamster-typical mutations were detected that were dominant across all VOC populations, but we detected several VOC type-specific substitutions with >20% allele frequency compared to the respective virus inoculum. Irrespective of treatment status, a spike D142G substitution was present in nearly all VOC delta populations, but no dominating mutations emerged in spike proteins of the different VOC gamma and omicron dwarf hamster reisolates (Supplementary Table 1). All recovered VOC gamma populations harbored an nsp6 V181F substitution and all VOC omicron populations contained the nsp6 L260F mutation that was originally considered to be characteristic for adaptation to weasels18. However, none of the recovered VOC delta populations contained substitutions in nsp6. We found isolated additional substitutions in some virus populations recovered from individual animals in the respective infection and treatment groups (Supplementary Table 1), but detected no correlation to relative viral fitness in vehicle-treated dwarf hamsters or link to molnupiravir treatment success.

Molnupiravir-mediated mitigation of lung histopathology

Macroscopic assessment of the lungs extracted three days after infection revealed severe tissue damage with large lesions covering ~30% (omicron) to 50% (gamma, delta) of the lung surface area of vehicle-treated animals (Fig. 6a, Supplementary Fig. 12). Molnupiravir treatment significantly reduced macroscopic tissue damage independent of VOC type (Fig. 6a, Supplementary Fig. 13). Histological examination of lungs extracted from animals infected with VOC gamma and delta revealed markers of severe viral infection in vehicle-treated animals, including perivascular cuffing, alveolitis, hyalinization of blood vessels, interstitial pneumonia, and leucocyte infiltration (Fig. 6b, Supplementary Fig. 14). One of the VOC gamma-infected animals developed pronounced peribronchiolar metaplasia. Due to the high lethality of VOC delta, only one animal of the vehicle group reached the predefined endpoint for tissue harvest in this study, whereas the others died prematurely and could not be examined. Molnupiravir alleviated histopathology associated with either VOC, decreasing immune cell infiltration and reducing signs of inflammation. Greater residual damage was detected in treated animals infected with VOC delta compared to gamma, which was consistent with the significantly greater molnupiravir-mediated reduction in gamma lung load detected in the efficacy study (Fig. 4c).

Fig. 6: Molnupiravir mitigates lung histopathology in VOC-infected dwarf hamsters. a Images of lungs from dwarf hamsters mock infected or inoculated with 1 × 104 pfu of VOC delta, gamma, or omicron, treated with vehicle or molnupiravir, and harvested 3 days after infection. b Quantitation of macroscopic lesions as a percent of total visible lung surface area for infected dwarf hamsters treated with vehicle or molnupiravir; n values are shown. Mock infected lungs (n = 4) were included as a reference. Symbols represent independent biological repeats, columns show group medians. Significance was determined using unpaired two-tailed t tests; P values are shown. c, d Histopathology (c) and immunohistochemistry (d) of dwarf hamster lung slices from groups harvested 3 days after infection. Staining with hematoxylin and eosin (c) or α-SARS-CoV-2 S (d). Br bronchioles, Bl blood vessel, scale bar 50 μm. Each image represents tissue from an individual animal, all individual animals analyzed are shown in Supplementary Fig. 14. Source data are provided as a Source Data file.

Immunohistochemistry analysis of the lung sections identified abundant viral antigen in animals of the vehicle-treated groups (Fig. 6c). Lung sections of molnupiravir-treated animals returned variable results depending on VOC, ranging from strong staining after infection with delta to complete absence of viral antigen after VOC gamma. This differential staining intensity recapitulated the differences observed in lung virus load and viral RNA copies after treatment of animals infected with VOC delta versus gamma (Fig. 4c, Supplementary Fig. 9). When we examined lung sections of molnupiravir-treated animals and surviving members of the vehicle groups two weeks after infection, no viral antigen was detectable and only minor signs of infection were visible (Supplementary Fig. 15), indicating that histopathological damage was transient in survivors.

These results demonstrate that acute lung injury occurs rapidly in the dwarf hamster model. Molnupiravir consistently improves clinical signs and overall disease outcomes independent of infecting VOC. However, the degree of lung virus load reduction is greatly affected by VOC type and, in the case of infection with VOC omicron, influenced by the biological sex of the treated animal.