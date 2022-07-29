Monkeypox Vaccine Shortage Worries Philadelphia LGBTQ Leaders on Response

Monkeypox fears are calling in a local clinic treating members of the LGBTQ community for the disease. Declare a new global health emergency It spreads rapidly in Philadelphia.

Many local clinics are turning down calls looking for vaccines, including those who have been exposed to the disease, due to vaccine shortages.

Congressman Malcolm Kenyatta highlighted this frustration Friday at a news event discussing the public health response to monkeypox at the Mazzoni Center, the city’s largest LGBTQ health institution.

Standing on the podium, he put his phone on speaker and dialed the number advertised by the Philadelphia Public Health Department for exposed people seeking vaccinations – 215-685-5488.

At this time, all monkeypox vaccine appointments have been filled. If you have been in close contact with a monkeypox patient, please stay on the phone so we can trace your contact.said the automated message voice.

When he hung up, about a dozen leaders of community and health LGBTQ organizations sat tensely silent behind him.

Kenyatta, who identifies as gay, said anyone who has been exposed or wants to keep their loved ones safe just calls every day to hear that message repeated.

“There is no vaccine. It means there is no schedule,” he said.

Health workers say they are unable to care for patients because no vaccine is available.

Nackea Bachman is a Physician Assistant for Bebashi Transition to Hope, a non-profit health organization working with people of color living with HIV/AIDS. Despite her dealing with immunocompromised populations, high risk of long-term disease, Bachman said there is no monkeypox vaccine available.

One patient started crying yesterday when Bachmann ordered him to isolate for up to four weeks.

“They just broke down,” she recalled, noting that patients were worried about whether they would be able to afford to miss work. I can’t.”

There are not enough vaccines to respond to outbreaks that spread more rapidly nationwide in communities of color than in white populations. In Philadelphia, the need is growing and supplies are running low, city health officials said.

Monkeypox is spread primarily by direct contact Lesions and rashes in infected people. Although sex itself is not contagious, transmission in this outbreak appears to be associated with close contact, such as intimate contact. The The World Health Organization last week declared a global health emergency The outbreak, so far, has spread mainly among men who have sex with men.

Federal officials told reporters on Thursday that More than half of the 4,600 cases analyzed nationwide affect people of color — 31% of reported cases are Hispanic or Latino, and 27% are black.

Overall, the CDC reported about 5,000 cases. Those numbers are likely an underestimate, including in Philadelphia, where health officials said they reported 67 cases on Friday, an increase of 17 since Monday.

At the Mazzoni Center, five patients show symptoms of monkeypox every day, said Steven Robertson, a medical assistant supervisor at the center.

The city said it had provided 700 doses of the vaccine to LGBTQ-related clinics, including Mazzoni’s, but Robertson said whenever vaccines arrived, most were administered or assigned within 24 hours. He said supplies were inadequate to meet the city’s growing needs, let alone keep health care workers safe.

“As health care providers, we are involved with patients who have tested positive and who have not been vaccinated to keep us safe,” Robertson said.

Philadelphia health officials said Friday that the situation was unlikely to change anytime soon.Philadelphia has received her 2,625 vaccines so far Dose provided through the federal government.

the city expects To An additional 6,020 doses are available by October or November. This is enough to vaccinate more than 8,600 people under the distribution plan.

“The Department of Health fully acknowledges that even this number is not enough,” spokesperson James Gallow said in an email.

The city is expanding supplies by taking a different approach to vaccination than CDC recommends. That guidance calls for two dosesThe first dose provides protection and Second dose bounces back long-term immunity.

The city plans to offer only one dose for now to protect more people.

Vaccines are most effective in the first four days after infection to prevent post-exposure illness, but can provide protection for the first two weeks even if a person does not develop symptoms.

San Francisco and New York are the two most severely affected areas of monkeypox in the United States. Declare public health emergency on ThursdayProponents said doing so would not only help expand testing and vaccines, but would also send a message to the federal government to take strong action.

But Philadelphia City Councilman Mark Squilla said at a local event on Friday that the decision should be left to the science experts.

Among the challenges of deploying monkeypox tests and vaccines, others have seen echoes of the early days of COVID-19.

So far, public outcry over the response has come mainly from LGBTQ leaders and organizations, and from communities who remember the virus being dubbed the “gay disease” early in the HIV/AIDS outbreak. It makes some even more frustrating.

“I am an HIV survivor and I know what the stigma feels like and how deadly it can be,” said an ACT-UP Philadelphia activist who advocates for people living with HIV/AIDS. said Jazmin Henderson. “We need to test and treat everyone. Vaccinate everyone. This is not a population-specific virus. It is a human virus.”