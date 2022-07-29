Parechovirus sickened 23 infants in Tennessee, CDC says





This spring, 23 children were admitted to hospitals in Tennessee for treatment of Parechovirus over a period of 6 weeks. report It was released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, 21 children have recovered without complications, but one is at risk of hearing loss and blood clots, and another is expected to experience persistent seizures and suffer from severe developmental delay. It was done. The children admitted to Nashville Hospital (Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University) were five days to three months old and had the disease detected between April 12 and May 24, according to the CDC. The report describes the infections as “abnormally large clusters.” Six more cases were confirmed in hospitals at other times of the year, according to the report, which is a “peak of infections” compared to recent years.

The CDC said 13 of the patients were girls and 10 were boys, all of whom were previously healthy.

Not long after this cluster, the CDC warned Doctors this month revealed that the type of Parekovirus most associated with serious illness has been circulating nationwide since May. I suggested that we consider the virus. Because parechovirus is so common, most children have it by the time they reach kindergarten age, and symptoms include a runny nose and sneezing. However, according to the CDC, infants younger than 3 months, especially those younger than 1 month, are at increased risk of serious illness. There is no cure for parechovirus, but the diagnosis can help doctors determine how to manage the disease. Experts say the rise in cases may be due to increased socialization after the lockdown period, when people were not exposed to common pathogens that may have weakened their immune systems. However, it is also possible that babies are being tested for the Parechovirus more frequently.

“Our ‘eyes’ have improved, so we can see more. Said New York Times this month.

