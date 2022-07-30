Monkeypox: First death outside Africa reported in Spain, Brazil

Spain and Brazil reported their first deaths affected by monkeypox on Friday, according to news agency AFP, marking the first deaths in the current outbreak of the disease outside Africa. is infected. Monkeypox Spain has become one of the hardest-hit countries in the world, according to data from the Ministry of Health’s Emergency and Alert Coordination Center.

In a report, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare’s emergency center said, “Today, a total of 120 monkeypox patients are hospitalized and one has died.” Officials have yet to reveal a specific reason behind the death, pending the results of an autopsy report.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man in Brazil died after contracting monkeypox, local officials confirmed on Friday, as reported by AFP. He died Thursday in Belo Horizonte, the capital of the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

In an official statement, the state health department said a man who died of monkeypox is being treated in hospital for other serious conditions.Minas Gerais State Health Secretary Fabio Backe “It’s important to note that he had significant comorbidities,” Retti said. is very low,” he said.

So far, the Brazilian Ministry of Health has recorded about 1,000 cases Monkeypox casemainly in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

But the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday that if infected countries, communities and individuals become aware of the disease and take necessary steps to stop the monkeypox epidemic. , who said they could stop the monkeypox epidemic.

“Today, more than 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported to WHO from 78 countries, with more than 70% of cases from the European region and 25% from the American region. Deaths have been reported and about 10% of infected patients are hospitalized.”

He said the best way to stop a monkeypox epidemic is to reduce the risk of its exposure, which means making safe choices for yourself and others.

Earlier Saturday, Tedros declared the monkeypox outbreak to constitute a global health emergency. First identified in monkeys, the virus is transmitted primarily through close contact with an infected person. Until 2022, viral diseases will rarely spread outside of Africa, where it is endemic.

(with institution input)