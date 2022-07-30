Is the surge in COVID cases in the Bay Area over? Here’s what the numbers mean





COVID-19 trends in the Bay Area showed signs of stabilizing on Friday as the rate of increase in new cases and hospitalizations slowed. It’s too early to tell. summer surge It is caused by the highly contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant.

After days of declining coronavirus cases, California is now seeing average cases and positive test rates stall at a rising rate. Health data analyzed by The Chronicle. The state is experiencing about 42 cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants, which is on par with numbers at the start of the month and well above the peak of last summer’s delta surge.

In the Bay Area, the rate of new daily cases this week has hovered around 37-40 per 100,000. This is a significant improvement from the 61 cases per 100,000 recorded in late June, when the area was under state jurisdiction. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) hotspot, it’s still a very high rate. california ordeal positive rateTrack the rate at which tests return positive. Infectious disease experts say infection rates must be at least below 5% to control the spread of the virus. With so many people testing at home, the actual number of current cases is likely much higher, and the results are usually not reported to counties and states, or tested at all. About 80% of coronavirus test results go unreported as people increasingly rely on rapid, at-home testing. ongoing research By researchers at UCSF. Hospitalizations have also continued to rise, with 4,672 patients with COVID-19 across California, compared with 4,432 on July 14. 894 people were hospitalized with the virus in the Bay Area on Friday, up from 810 in the same period. In California, about 43 people die from the virus each day, compared to her 38 two weeks ago. COVID-19 community levels remain elevated in most parts of the United States. according to the data Released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 61% of Americans live in counties classified as “high”, and officials strongly recommend wearing masks indoors. This includes nearly every county in California. On Thursday, BART officials universal makeup mandate Effective immediately until the beginning of October for both rider and employee trains. There are over 125,000 new daily cases nationwide and 6,300 hospitalizations. These are the highest levels since February, but deaths remain low at around 360 per day, thanks to broad immunity and improved treatment against the virus. “The little bit of good news, I’m not going to bank on this, is that there aren’t any variants on the horizon that seem to affect BA.5 in the same way that BA.5 did to BA.2. UCSF Medical Director Robert Wachter said: KCRWMore this week. “So BA.5 should go down, so another variant will come along to replace it and keep the case. [and] We are heading into a decent early fall. “ Aidin Vaziri (he/he) is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected]

