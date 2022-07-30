Will Los Angeles, California declare monkeypox a public health emergency?

As monkeypox cases continue to rise across California, health officials said they are deploying additional resources to combat the outbreak, but are not prepared to declare a public health emergency. It’s not ready yet.

Statewide monkeypox cases are most concentrated in San Francisco and Los Angeles, which account for two-thirds of California’s approximately 800 confirmed or probable monkeypox cases. according to state dataon Thursday, San Francisco declares state of emergency The number of cases reached 281.

Cases in Los Angeles and San Francisco have more than doubled in the past two weeks, and the virus continues to spread almost exclusively among gay and bisexual men, transgender and nonbinary people, officials said. Stated.

However, Los Angeles public health officials have yet to declare a public health emergency of any kind. San Francisco leaders said the move could mobilize more resources and accelerate funding to combat the epidemic. The LA Public Health Department did not respond to questions about such plans on Friday.

Two members of the county’s board of oversight have confirmed that LA officials are considering declaring an outbreak emergency, but neither has a timeline or parameters for doing so. I didn’t clarify.

“While we are considering whether declaring a local public health emergency will strengthen the local response, we know that the supply of vaccines that people are asking for is not in our control. It’s clear,” supervisor Sheila Kuehl said in a statement Friday. “We know [federal government is] We are looking to increase vaccine supplies, but in the meantime more funds can be used to provide outreach and engagement services to better protect vulnerable people. “

California Public Health Director Dr. Thomas Aragon said Friday that agencies across the state are continuing to assess the situation but have not made a decision.

“We will continue to assess and monitor the situation to determine if a state of emergency should be declared or if there are restrictions to access additional powers and resources. [or] Legal barriers,” he said. “That review is in progress.”

Aragon said the state could use much of the public health infrastructure that was established during the COVID-19 pandemic to respond to the monkeypox outbreak. Examples include software for contact tracing, vaccine registries, and disease surveillance systems.

But many state leaders and LGBTQ organizations fear that alone is not enough. called to the country Declare a public health emergency for monkeypox outbreaks. This can increase urgency and resources to the most affected communities.

It’s time for California and San Francisco to declare a state of emergency against monkeypox. It does not contain monkeypox. It is prevalent and there are not enough vaccines and tests. Emergencies provide flexibility in testing, contracting services and administering vaccines. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) July 27, 2022

On Friday, Los Angeles County reports Increased from 279 the day before to 306. A week earlier in LA (when there were 162 confirmed or probable cases), all cases were documented in men, and 85% of them were identified as LGBTQ.

Public health officials say monkeypox can spread to anyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, through close skin-to-skin contact, sheets and towels that come into contact with the virus, and sometimes respiratory droplets. While not a sexually transmitted disease, monkeypox can be easily spread during sexual activity, officials say.

Aragon said California’s 786 confirmed and probable cases occurred in 27 different counties. At this point, 11 people have been hospitalized with the virus, but no one has died in the state, he said.

This form of monkeypox is rarely fatal, experts say, and although available vaccines and treatments are considered effective, they remain in short supply.

“We are continuing to work on monkeypox with the utmost urgency to slow the spread of monkeypox in California, distributing scarce vaccines to affected communities, and providing prevention information and resources,” Aragon said. We are doing what we can to provide testing and increase access to treatment,” said Aragon. The state has requested up to 800,000 more doses of the He Jynneos vaccine, but Aragon said Friday he expects the next shipment “soon.”

“We have told the federal government that we need more vaccines,” Aragon said. To date, the state has received about 38,000 doses, 25,000 of which have been sent to local public health departments and mobile vaccine clinics, he said.

Los Angeles County, which receives doses directly from the federal government, has received about 24,000 doses so far, and Aragon said Friday it could expect another 48,000 doses in its next shipment.

LA public health officials continue to call for vaccine supplies “Very limited.”

Los Angeles supervisor Hilda L. Solis said county officials are taking steps to respond to the outbreak, even without an emergency declaration. Call on the federal government to step up vaccine production and distributionwhile building local “vaccination networks” and providing information to vulnerable communities.

“I am considering all options we can take to contain the spread here, including declaring a local public health emergency,” Solis said in a statement Friday. We want to assure our residents that we take this public health risk very seriously and are committed to taking the necessary actions to end this rising number of cases.