The SF Clinic reserves 30% of the monkeypox vaccine for these most severely affected men.





San Francisco health officials have allocated some of the monkeypox vaccine reservations to the city’s largest public vaccine for residents hardest hit by the virus, especially gay and bisexual residents of color in the Latino community. Make an appointment at the vaccination clinic.

The strategy, which includes securing about 30% of appointments at Zuckerberg San Francisco General’s vaccine clinic, will prioritize vaccination of gay and bisexual Latinx men who have a disproportionate number of monkeypox cases in San Francisco. The purpose is that.

Hispanics or Latinos account for 29% of San Francisco’s cases, despite being only 15% of the population. demographic data About monkeypox cases in the city. For example, Caucasians account for 48% of monkeypox cases and 41% of the San Francisco population. Blacks account for 7% of cases and 5% of the population. Asians account for 6% of cases and 34% of the population. Almost all of the reported monkeypox cases in the city, which reached 305 as of Friday, were men. Rena Suzuki/The Chronicle A similar pattern is playing out statewide, with Hispanics or Latinos accounting for 36% of infections, despite being just 19% of California’s population. statewide data Released on Friday. At San Francisco General’s vaccine clinic, walk-ins account for about 70% of immunizations. Anyone eligible for the vaccine is welcome to attend, but the priority is that about 30% of the booking slots go to her BIPOC individuals as long as the vaccine is available. To that end, Public Health distributed 500 QR codes to seven community-based organizations that work with BIPOC and the Latino LGBTQ+ community. Francisco AIDS Foundation and SF Community Health Center. The code can be used for online reservations. Not all monkeypox vaccine clinics in the city have adopted this policy, only San Francisco General Hospital. With the global shortage of monkeypox vaccine, Public Health, along with the rest of the state and country, is advocating vaccination for the following groups because monkeypox is most prevalent in sexual networks: Priority. Men, transgender people who have had sex with a man in the past 14 days, sex regardless of sexual orientation or gender her workers. Vaccination is also for people who have been in close contact with a suspected or confirmed case within the past 14 days, or who have been in close contact with others at a venue or event where a suspected or confirmed case has been identified. The person who did Persons who have received notice of possible exposure from a venue or event within the past 14 days, and health care workers whose jobs are at risk of exposure. San Francisco has requested 35,000 doses of the vaccine but has received only about 12,000 so far. Catherine Ho (She/She) is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @Cat_Ho

