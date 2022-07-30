First case of monkeypox reported in Spokane County





An adult in Spokane County has tested positive for monkeypox, Spokane Regional Health District officials said Friday. The patient is receiving outpatient treatment, the health district said in a statement. Patients were likely exposed outside of Washington. The first tests were completed Friday at the commercial lab in Spokane County. The specimen was taken from her on July 23, health district spokeswoman Deanna Stark said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct confirmatory testing at its headquarters in Atlanta. The health district is working to identify those who may be at risk of exposure due to direct close contact with the patient. is asked. The Washington State Department of Health counted 118 people who have tested positive for the virus. The majority of cases are in King County, where cases are doubling every week. As of Thursday, the CDC has reported 5,189 cases in 47 US states since the global epidemic began in May. “Although the threat of monkeypox remains generally low, everyone should be encouraged to seek medical care if they think they have symptoms and to be tested immediately if they are at risk.” It’s important to be aware of this,” said Health Officer Dr Francisco Velázquez. statement. Although the virus does not spread easily through casual contact, it can spread through infectious ulcers and body fluids, contaminated items such as clothing and bedding, sexual contact, or respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face interactions. It can be transmitted through contact. Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a pimple-like or blistering rash. In this outbreak, some people have only a rash with no other symptoms, while others have a rash consisting only of a few sores. The rash may occur inside the mouth and may be painful in the genital or anal area.In other cases, the rash may be on the face or other parts of the body. The illness usually lasts two to four weeks and most people get better without treatment, the health district said. A person with monkeypox can spread the virus from the time symptoms begin until the rash has completely healed and a new layer of skin has formed. To prevent the spread of disease, health districts recommend good hand hygiene and minimize skin-to-skin contact with individuals who have been exposed to the virus or who exhibit rashes or skin sores.

