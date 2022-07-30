SRHD reports first case of monkeypox





Kelly Hawkins, SRHD | [email protected] | | 509.324.1539, c 509.994.8968 Health authorities reviewing medical history.Risk to the general public is considered low spokane, wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District today reported a probable case of monkeypox virus infection in an adult in Spokane County. Initial testing he will complete on July 29, 2022 at a commercial laboratory, with confirmatory testing at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. Patients were likely exposed outside Washington state. The patient is receiving outpatient treatment. SRHD is conducting contact tracing to identify those who may be at risk due to direct close contact with the patient while infected. Those in direct close contact are asked to be alert for symptoms of illness. The need for a vaccine or antiviral drug is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis in consultation with CDC personnel. At this time, CDC does not recommend widespread use of the vaccine. However, evaluation of vaccine guidance is ongoing. The virus does not spread easily through casual contact, but can be transmitted through contact with infected ulcers or body fluids. Contaminated items such as clothing and bedding. or via respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact. “Although the threat of monkeypox remains generally low, everyone should be encouraged to seek medical care if they think they have symptoms and to be tested immediately if they are at risk. It’s important to be aware of this,” said Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez. As of July 28, CDC has reported 5,189 cases of monkeypox/orthopoxvirus in 47 US states. In recent months, more than 20,804 cases have been reported in 71 countries where the disease is not normally reported. Close-knit social networks are particularly affected because monkeypox requires close and long-term contact. Sexual contact, close contact with a monkeypox patient, persistent skin-to-skin contact, or contact with contaminated items are important risk factors. Over the past two months, SRHD has worked with health care providers and community partners to raise awareness of monkeypox, including what symptoms to look for, how to test, and how to prevent transmission. . Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a pimple-like or blistering rash. In this outbreak, some people have only a rash with no other symptoms, while others have a rash consisting only of a few sores. The rash may occur inside the mouth and may be painful in the genital or anal area.In other cases, the rash may be on the face or other parts of the body. The illness usually lasts 2 to 4 weeks and most people get better without treatment. However, monkeypox can cause scarring from wounds, pneumonia, and in rare cases can be fatal. can spread the virus until a To prevent the spread of monkeypox: Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Minimize skin-to-skin contact with people who have been exposed to the virus or who show rashes or skin sores

Avoiding contact with items that have come into direct contact with a monkeypox patient, such as bedding and clothing

If you develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider as early detection and testing can help prevent further transmission. For more information on viruses and how to limit the risk of infection, visit monkeypox A page on the SRHD website.

