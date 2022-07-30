Health
Who’s Eligible for a Shot? – NBC Chicago
With monkeypox cases on the rise, many people are seeking vaccination, but due to limited supplies nationwide, eligibility is limited.
In Illinois, health officials announced changes to state guidelines this week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus has hitherto primarily targeted men who have sex with men, but there have been cases of the virus infecting women and children.
Although more cases are being reported, currently available treatments and dosages are still limited, and as a result, it is not recommended for the general public to seek vaccination at this time.
“We don’t have a lot of real vaccines yet,” Dr. Alison Alwadi of the Chicago Department of Public Health said Thursday. “It’s literally a matter of supply and demand.
Here’s what you should know:
Who is vaccination recommended for?
Although the CDC does not recommend widespread vaccination against the virus, there are certain groups of individuals who are encouraged to seek treatment. These groups are:
– Close personal contact with an individual who has monkeypox
・Those who may have been infected with a virus
– Individuals who may be at high risk of exposure to the virus, including those performing laboratory tests to diagnose the virus
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that “due to the limited supply of monkeypox virus vaccine, the state is prioritizing the first dose of the vaccine to eligible individuals.”
“The change is aimed at getting as many people as possible to get the vaccine as soon as possible on the first shot to reduce the spread of the virus.
As part of the new guidance, the Ministry of Health said public health officials have been advised that they should only receive the first dose of the vaccine until more supplies arrive, unless they are in a high-risk category. rice field.
“The goal is then, as soon as possible, [someone with monkeypox has] If diagnosed, vaccinate all close contacts, especially intimate partners. And ideally, if it succeeds, their contacts will be able to break the chain and see no further infections.”
How do I get access to vaccines?
The vaccine is only available in limited supplies to states and cities with high numbers of cases, according to public health officials.
Residents of these areas are advised to consult their local health department regarding vaccine eligibility.
How many vaccinations have you had so far?
According to the Ministry of Health, Human serviceSo far, nearly 19,000 doses of the vaccine have been shipped to Chicago. The rest of Illinois had about 7,500 vaccinations as of Tuesday, officials said.
In total, more than 310,000 doses of vaccine have been delivered to local health departments.
Chicago received 15,000 doses from the federal government over the weekend, but another shipment is expected soon, though the exact number is still unknown.
“Our team arrived quickly over the weekend and started packaging…and we’ve been doing thousands of distributions daily for the last few days,” said Arwady. “Our goal is to release these quickly.”
Are there other treatments available if I get the virus?
If an individual becomes infected with the virus, recovery is often possible without the need for specific treatment.
There are FDA-approved antiviral drugs that can be described for patients at high risk of serious illness. Illinois Department of Public Healthmedicines can be ordered from the Strategic National Stockpile but must be sent to the local health department.
Areas with confirmed cases of the virus are being automatically administered TPOXX, Kane County officials said. More information can be obtained from your local health department.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/monkeypox-vaccines-who-is-eligible-to-receive-shots-illinois-announces-change-in-guidance/2902000/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jontae Gilbert, 2025 CB, Dedicates to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting July 30, 2022
- Top 65 Menswear Trends in August July 30, 2022
- Who’s Eligible for a Shot? – NBC Chicago July 30, 2022
- Veteran actor Rasik Dave dies of kidney failure at 65 July 30, 2022
- SRHD reports first case of monkeypox July 30, 2022