Who’s Eligible for a Shot? – NBC Chicago

With monkeypox cases on the rise, many people are seeking vaccination, but due to limited supplies nationwide, eligibility is limited.

In Illinois, health officials announced changes to state guidelines this week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus has hitherto primarily targeted men who have sex with men, but there have been cases of the virus infecting women and children.

Although more cases are being reported, currently available treatments and dosages are still limited, and as a result, it is not recommended for the general public to seek vaccination at this time.

“We don’t have a lot of real vaccines yet,” Dr. Alison Alwadi of the Chicago Department of Public Health said Thursday. “It’s literally a matter of supply and demand.

Here’s what you should know:

Who is vaccination recommended for?

Although the CDC does not recommend widespread vaccination against the virus, there are certain groups of individuals who are encouraged to seek treatment. These groups are:

– Close personal contact with an individual who has monkeypox

・Those who may have been infected with a virus

– Individuals who may be at high risk of exposure to the virus, including those performing laboratory tests to diagnose the virus

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that “due to the limited supply of monkeypox virus vaccine, the state is prioritizing the first dose of the vaccine to eligible individuals.”

“The change is aimed at getting as many people as possible to get the vaccine as soon as possible on the first shot to reduce the spread of the virus.

As part of the new guidance, the Ministry of Health said public health officials have been advised that they should only receive the first dose of the vaccine until more supplies arrive, unless they are in a high-risk category. rice field.

“The goal is then, as soon as possible, [someone with monkeypox has] If diagnosed, vaccinate all close contacts, especially intimate partners. And ideally, if it succeeds, their contacts will be able to break the chain and see no further infections.”

How do I get access to vaccines?

The vaccine is only available in limited supplies to states and cities with high numbers of cases, according to public health officials.

Residents of these areas are advised to consult their local health department regarding vaccine eligibility.

How many vaccinations have you had so far?

According to the Ministry of Health, Human serviceSo far, nearly 19,000 doses of the vaccine have been shipped to Chicago. The rest of Illinois had about 7,500 vaccinations as of Tuesday, officials said.

In total, more than 310,000 doses of vaccine have been delivered to local health departments.

Chicago received 15,000 doses from the federal government over the weekend, but another shipment is expected soon, though the exact number is still unknown.

“Our team arrived quickly over the weekend and started packaging…and we’ve been doing thousands of distributions daily for the last few days,” said Arwady. “Our goal is to release these quickly.”

Are there other treatments available if I get the virus?

If an individual becomes infected with the virus, recovery is often possible without the need for specific treatment.

There are FDA-approved antiviral drugs that can be described for patients at high risk of serious illness. Illinois Department of Public Healthmedicines can be ordered from the Strategic National Stockpile but must be sent to the local health department.

Areas with confirmed cases of the virus are being automatically administered TPOXX, Kane County officials said. More information can be obtained from your local health department.