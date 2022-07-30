Health
As monkeypox epidemic spreads, U.S. response to monkeypox accelerates
The two hardest-hit areas of the United States have raised their alert levels for monkeypox outbreaks.
San Francisco declared a public health emergency on Thursday. The city accounts for his 281 of nearly 800 cases in California. The declaration will give health authorities access to additional resources to deal with the outbreak.
New York, which has about 1,400 cases statewide, made a similar declaration on Thursday.
More than 21,000 cases have been reported worldwide in 78 countries, almost all outside West and Central Africa, where the virus is endemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) raised the threat level to its highest rank last weekend.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of cases in the US is approaching 5,000.
The federal government has not declared a state of emergency, but announced plans to distribute about 800,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine on Thursday.
U.S. health officials said they have already distributed 340,000 doses, but many jurisdictions report having to turn away patients due to supply shortages.
Here are some answers to frequently asked questions.
How do people get monkeypox?
Anyone can get monkeypox, but outbreaks are concentrated in men who have sex with men.
The virus is spread by contact with a rash that an infected patient develops. It can also pass through prolonged face-to-face contact, body fluids after contaminated clothing, bedding or towels, and respiratory droplets.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that men who have sex with men should reduce the number of sex partners to limit the spread of the disease.
“This is an epidemic that can be stopped,” Tedros said. “The best way to do that is to reduce the risk of exposure.”
But homosexual intolerance doesn’t help, he added.
“Stigma and discrimination are as dangerous as any virus and can fuel outbreaks,” Tedros said.
What are the symptoms? Deadly?
The disease causes fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes, usually followed by a rash on the face, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet. In about one-third of cases, the genital rash also develops.
The monkeypox strain that caused the pandemic is rarely fatal, but can be very painful, according to the CDC. About 10% of cases are hospitalized “to manage the pain caused by the disease,” Tedros said.
Five deaths have been reported, three in Nigeria and two in the Central African Republic.
What about vaccines and treatments?
About 16 million doses of the vaccine are available worldwide, but most take months to be packaged and distributed, according to WHO. with multiple sex partners.
People vaccinated against smallpox may have some protection against a related virus, monkeypox. Smallpox vaccination ended after it was declared eradicated in 1980.
Several antiviral drugs have been approved.
How unusual is this outbreak?
This outbreak is the first time that so many cases have occurred in widely dispersed areas outside of endemic countries in West and Central Africa.
Europe accounts for two-thirds of cases. Nearly one-fifth are in the United States.
The WHO’s advisory committee did not agree on the scale of the threat at its meeting last Saturday, but Tedros declared a public health emergency of international concern, the WHO’s highest threat assessment. made the decision to
