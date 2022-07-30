Is the monkeypox strain detected in India different from the outbreak in Europe? Read here

Connect with us

In a new revelation, genome sequencing reports of the first two monkeypox cases reported in India suggest they were infected with the A.2 strain of the virus. outbreak of monkeypox Europe carries the B.1 variant, according to analysis by scientists at the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB).

This report also suggests that this A.2 variant, found primarily in the United States and Thailand, is not associated with the major cluster B.1 found in much of Europe. Hindustan Times.

However, there is no evidence yet that either strain is more infectious.

“Genome sequencing data of two monkeypox patients in Kerala state are infected with the A.2 variant, which is distinct from the B.1 lineage that has spread in parts of Europe.” HT.

“The genomic sequences of two samples (EPI_ISL_13953610 and EPI_ISL_13953611) have been deposited along with two resequenced genomes from one isolate of the sample. Both isolates are early cases reported from Kerala. Both cases had a history of travel.”

The scientist said it now maintains human-to-human transmission. monkeypox virus Believed to have been caused by a super-spreader event in Europe, there are now more than 16,000 cases spread across more than 70 countries.

He also noted that many genomes worldwide are represented as B.1 lineages of viruses, covering the dominant lineage of 2022 genomes, but very few genomes belong to the distinct cluster A.2. said to belong to

“The first sample of the cluster from the United States is indeed from 2021, suggesting that the virus has been circulating for quite some time, earlier than the European events,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Priya Abraham, Director of the ICMR National Institute of Virology, Pune, explained that there is no cause for panic or alarm because all viruses evolve slowly over time and form different evolutionary branches. did.

“It is too early to give details about the two variants of monkeypox infection namely A.2 and B.1. Behavioral studies will take some time,” said Dr. Pragya Yadav, senior scientist at NIV Pune. HT.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal or through close contact with material contaminated with the virus. According to WHO, it is a self-limiting disease with symptoms usually lasting two to four weeks.

