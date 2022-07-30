IDPH announced more than 35,000 new cases of COVID-19, including 48 deaths last week





Illinois (KFVS) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 35,371 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, July 29, including 48 deaths. These are the latest numbers since the last report on July 22nd. According to the CDC, 66 counties are currently assessed at high community levels for COVID-19, and 31 counties in Illinois are currently assessed at moderate community levels. IDPH has now reported a total of 3,563,653 cases, including 34,357 deaths, in 102 Illinois counties since the start of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,459 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID19. Of those, 153 patients were admitted to her ICU and 43 of her COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. His provisional seven-day statewide case rate is 278 of her COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinois residents. “With 97 counties having high COVID-19 risk levels, the most important thing people can do to protect themselves is to stay up to date on immunizations and boosters,” said acting director of IDPH. Amaal Tokars said: “This is the most effective way to protect yourself from serious illness, hospitalization and death. So please wait until we have the latest information.” Counties listed at the High Community Level are Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Joe Davis, Kane, Kendall, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stevenson, Whiteside, and Will in northern Illinois. , Winnebago. Adams, Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Fulton, Hancock, Knox, Macon, Marshall, Moultrie, Pike, Shelby, Vermilion, and Warren are in central Illinois. . Bond, Calhoun, Crawford, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Wayne, Washington, Williamson in Union, Southern Illinois. A total of 22,985,407 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, according to IDPH. The 7-day moving average for the daily vaccine is 12,671 doses. Data show that more than 76% of the total Illinois population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 69% of the total Illinois population has been fully vaccinated and has been vaccinated. More than 54% of the population received received their first booster. from the CDC. Copyright 2022 KFVS. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kfvs12.com/2022/07/29/idph-announce-over-35k-new-cases-covid-19-including-48-deaths-this-past-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos