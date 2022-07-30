Monkeypox patients share disease warnings, encourage vaccination

Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Minnesota and throughout the country. He now has 5,189 people infected in all but three states.

“You hear the word monkeypox and you feel like you got it. That’s how quickly it happened,” said Kyle Venter. “It’s spreading even faster now.” increase.”

Venter has been battling the virus for about two weeks after being in contact with a friend who later tested positive.

“I actually literally got it from one person’s contact,” Venter said. I think I’m touching, going to clubs, going to parties, etc.”

The University of Minnesota alumni currently resides in Chicago. He said his symptoms started with fatigue and chills, but he didn’t think he was sick at first. Did. Lesions soon began appearing all over the body, Benter said.

(KSTP-TV)

“Every day it was like, ‘It’s going to get better, tomorrow it’s going to get better,'” he said.

The pain was so bad that Benter went to the emergency room.

“I wish, for the love of God, that I had something to ease the pain that is so excruciating at this point, but it affects every aspect of my life, and I can’t even sleep properly.” I can’t,” he explained.

Illinois has reported more than 400 cases, making it the third-highest state in the country. Minnesota’s case count rose from 19 he had to 33 in a week.

“The majority of cases occur among gays, bisexuals, and men who have sex with men,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Linfield. “It happens to be prevalent in this group, but it can happen to anyone who has close physical contact.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the majority of cases are in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Cases have now been confirmed in Minnesota. The infected were males aged 18 to 55 years old, with a median age of 37 years old.

“If you or your partner have recently become ill, are currently ill, or have a new or unexplained rash, do not engage in close skin-to-skin contact, including sex, and consult a healthcare provider. Please talk to us,” said Dr. Linfield.

The virus is spread by prolonged skin-to-skin contact, such as monkeypox rashes, scabs, or direct contact with bodily fluids of monkeypox patients. It can also be spread through contact with bedding, clothing, towels or other fabric used by an infected person, Dr. Linfield said. Additionally, respiratory droplets can transmit disease from one person to another.

There are vaccines available for those who have been exposed or who are at high risk of exposure.

About 3,000 doses are available statewide, and another 7,600 doses will be distributed over the next four to six weeks, according to MDH.

A two-dose Jynneos vaccine is provided by the federal government. They aren’t typically marketed or stocked by health care providers, according to MDH.

“We know that amount is not enough for the tens of thousands of people in Minnesota who are estimated to be at high risk,” Dr. Linfield said. It cannot be stopped and it is important to take preventative measures in addition to vaccines.”

MDH distributes vaccines received from the federal government to local health care providers and health departments.

“I wish there were more places to hand out vaccines,” said Jamison Huang, who lives in St. Paul.

Fang called the Red Door Clinic in Minneapolis to schedule a vaccine appointment after seeing a new monkeypox case in the Twin Cities, including his friend’s, about a month earlier.

“Ever since the disease entered the United States, it’s been on the back of my mind, but when a friend told me he had the virus in Minneapolis, I started to worry about the spread of the virus.” I just want to act and protect myself and my friends from the virus.”

Fang received his first dose last week and will receive his second dose in about a month. The two doses are given about 28 days apart, according to health officials.

“The vaccine itself is quick, easy and painless. […] There are no side effects at all,” Fang said. “I don’t want you to get this kind of disease, so please proactively get vaccinated.”

Venter also encourages people to seek out a vaccine to prevent further spread.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s really, really bad,” Venter said of the illness. “It’s absolutely critical to get out there and get a vaccine.”