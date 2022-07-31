Health
New York becomes second major U.S. city to declare monkeypox health emergency
CNN
—
New York City officials declared monkeypox A public health emergency occurred on Saturday, with the city at the epicenter of the state’s outbreak, and it says the move will boost measures to slow the spread of the disease.
“Right now, it’s estimated that about 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk of contracting monkeypox,” said Mayor Eric Adams and the city’s health and mental health commissioner Ashwin. Dr Vasan said. Joint statement“This outbreak must be addressed with urgency, action and resources, both nationally and globally, and the declaration of this public health emergency reflects the seriousness of the moment. .”
of declaration It will take effect immediately, the statement said.
That was just one day after New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an executive order declaring a state of disaster emergency. say it “More than 1 in 4 monkeypox cases in this country” are in the state. Among other actions, the governor’s order expands the number of people eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine, requires providers to send vaccine data to state health departments, and calls for more to boost ongoing response efforts, including efforts to obtain vaccines for and expand testing capacity. Said.
What you need to know about monkeypox
Other leaders in the United States and around the world are sounding the alarm about monkeypox as the number of cases continues to rise. Vaccine supply is falling short of demand. Experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, have stressed that the monkeypox outbreak needs to be taken seriously and dealt with more rigorously. keep weighing Declaration of a nationwide public health emergency.
became San Francisco First major U.S. city to declare a regional health emergency The city said it took Thursday to step up its preparedness and response amid a “rapid rise in cases” and high demand for vaccines. The declaration will come into effect on Monday.
“We know this virus affects everyone equally, but we also know people in the LGBTQ community are at greater risk right now,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. I’m here. statement. “Many people in our LGBTQ community are feeling fear and frustration. We can prepare for the event of
In Washington, the federal government continues to monitor the monkeypox response and will use that to consider whether to declare the epidemic a public health emergency, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday. said to
“We will review our decision to declare a public health emergency based on the response we are seeing across the country. It means you have to,” he said.
Former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb warned early this month maybe Too late to contain the outbreaktold CBS, “The window to control and contain this has probably been closed.”
Last weekend, the World Health Organization declared a monkeypox outbreak Public Health Emergency of International Concern After convening a second emergency committee on the matter,
WHO constitutes a public health emergency of international concern as “a public health risk to other countries from the We define it as “necessary” and “unusual event”.
