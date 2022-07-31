Spain reports second death from monkeypox





Barcelona, ​​Spain – Spain reported its second death in days from monkeypox on Saturday.These are believed to be the first confirmed deaths from the disease in Europe since it recently spread across Europe. Africa. The Madrid-based ministry said both fatalities were young men.The first death was reported on the same Friday as Brazil reported its first death from monkeypox. A global monkeypox epidemic has seen more than 22,000 cases in about 80 countries since May. In Africa, her 75 deaths are suspected, mostly in Nigeria and Congo. Monkeypox is more deadly than in the West. In the United States and Europe, the majority of monkeypox infections occur in men who have sex with men, health Officials stress that anyone can get the virus. The non-African deaths occurred one week after the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak global. health emergency. “Reports of monkeypox deaths do not change our assessment of the outbreak in Europe. In most cases, the disease resolves on its own, but monkeypox can cause serious complications. We know that,” said Catherine Smallwood, WHO Senior Emergency Officer for Europe. “As monkeypox continues to spread in Europe, we expect more deaths. There is,” she said. friday in spanish health The ministry reports 4,298 people have contracted the virus, making it Europe’s leading country for monkeypox cases. Of that total, about 3,500 were men who had sex with other men. Only 64 women. The ministry said 120 people needed hospital treatment. Smallwood said about 8% of monkeypox cases in Europe require hospitalization. Monkeypox has been endemic in parts of Africa for decades. The leap to Europe and North America was associated by experts with his two raves in Belgium and Spain. Spanish health authorities are in control of the 5,300 vaccines Spain received from the EU Joint Vaccine Purchase Scheme. Medical practitioners say that number is far lower than needed to cover at-risk groups. But Africa is in danger of being left behind as wealthy Western countries rush to purchase limited vaccines. Monkeypox is spread primarily through skin-to-skin contact, but it can also be spread through bed sheets used by people with monkeypox. Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue, and hives. The disease is relatively mild in most men. However, people can be contagious for weeks and the lesions are very painful. ——— AP Medical Writer Maria Cheng contributed to this report from London.

