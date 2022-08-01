Is it still COVID?What to know if symptoms persist – NBC Chicago





For some people, symptoms of COVID-19 may last only a few days. But it’s not the same for everyone, as symptoms can last for weeks or even months. With the number of cases rising again, some may wonder if cold-like and allergy symptoms are actually COVID. Additionally, with the presence of newer variants such as BA.5 and BA.2.75, could symptoms persist longer than before? According to the CDC, COVID symptoms can appear 2 to 14 days after someone has been exposed to the virus. Officials say most people with COVID-19 “recover within days to weeks after infection.” Current guidelines recommend that anyone with COVID should quarantine for 5 days, followed by strict mask use for another 5 days. After that, the risk of spreading the disease drops “significantly,” according to Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Alwadi. However, don’t let your guard down yet. People may stay positive longer, thanks to the highly contagious BA.5 Omicron variant. “I wouldn’t say the incubation period is shortened…it’s shorter compared to the original incubation period, but there are a lot of people with upper respiratory symptoms, colds, and sometimes sore throats. “You don’t see a lot of fever or serious illness like that – especially in people who get vaccinated because a secondary part of the immune system kicks in and helps – but we is watching people…they can stay positive,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Alwadi said during an earlier Facebook live question-and-answer session. Generally speaking, some symptoms may still be present 10 days after COVID. Usually they are no longer relevant. “…if you’re generally feeling well, especially if you have a prolonged cough, or if you’ve had the virus and a little bit of a cough that tends to last at the end, you’re still unlikely to be spreading the infection. I’m sick,” Arwady explained. Doctors warn that it is possible to test positive months after being infected with COVID-19, especially when using PCR tests. If you’re still worried about the possibility of spreading the disease, getting tested again may reassure you. However, if you take a test and the result is negative, you can say that the possibility of being infected is “very low”. If symptoms persist for several weeks after infection, you may have long-term COVID. Long-term symptoms of COVID, defined as the long-term effects after infection, can span a wide range of illnesses, some of which may even disappear and reappear later. Conditions such as brain fog, headaches, and blurred vision can last for weeks, months, or even years. “The post-COVID condition does not affect everyone in the same way. People with a post-COVID condition experience different types of health problems, which occur over different periods of time. You may experience a combination of symptoms,” the CDC reports. “Most patients’ symptoms improve slowly over time. After illness, the post-COVID condition can last for months or even years, and can sometimes lead to disability.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/is-it-still-covid-heres-what-to-know-if-youre-experiencing-long-lasting-symptoms/2902903/

