Spanish gay community responds to monkeypox epidemic

From abstinence, avoiding nightclubs, restricting sexual partners and promoting prompt vaccination, the gay community in Spain is on the front lines of the monkeypox virus and taking action.

Antonio, 35, said: “I want to be careful about this monkey…I will not have sex anymore, I will not party anymore, until I am vaccinated and immune. said Antonio, 35. He is an old man from Madrid who refuses to give his last name.

Antonio, who frequented nightclubs and occasionally went to sex parties, decided to take action as the number of infected people continued to rise.

Spain reported a second monkeypox-related death on Saturday.

Outside of Africa, Brazil is the only such death.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 18,000 cases have been detected worldwide outside of Africa since early May.

Spain is one of the most affected countries in the world. According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare’s Emergency Warning Coordination Center, the number of infected people is 4,298.

As cases rise globally, the WHO has called on the group currently most affected by the virus, men who have sex with men, to limit their sexual partners.

shortage of vaccines

“This is different from Covid. A vaccine already exists, you don’t have to invent it. We would have acted more and faster if it weren’t for this strange disease,” Antonio said.

Like other members of the gay community, he believes the authorities are not doing enough.





NGOs blame the lack of prevention, lack of vaccines and the stigma associated with the virus.

This is despite the WHO declaring the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

Early signs of the disease include high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a chickenpox-like rash.

The disease usually goes away on its own in two to three weeks, but it can take up to a month.

The smallpox vaccine from Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic, marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in Europe, has been shown to prevent monkeypox.

It took Antonio three weeks to get a vaccination appointment after logging into the official website every night at midnight.

Bookings are “going as fast as tickets to Beyoncé’s next concert,” said another.

So far, Spain has received only 5,300 doses, which arrived in late June.

Spain’s health ministry declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

“Anyone Can Catch”

Nahum Cabrera of FELGTBI+ NGO, an umbrella group of more than 50 LGBTQ organizations across Spain, argues that there is an urgent need to vaccinate the most at-risk people.

It means not only gay men, but also “people who regularly have sex with multiple partners, and who frequently go to swingers clubs, LGBTI saunas, etc.”





“It risks creating a false sense of security among the general public, which makes them feel secure and think they are safe and that it only happens to men who have sex with men.

The target ages for the vaccine are 18 and 46 years old.

Older people are vaccinated against smallpox, which was eradicated in Europe in the early 1970s.

Ivan Zaro of the Imagina MAS (Imagine More) NGO said: “We are facing a health emergency. “This is exactly what happened with HIV 40 years ago.”

Video director Javier was hospitalized for three days in early July after being infected.

The 32-year-old in a monogamous relationship said he still doesn’t know how he caught it.

“I warn everyone,” he said. “It’s an infectious disease, anyone can get it.”