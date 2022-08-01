New data shows more than 1,600 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in Maine in 2022





Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Maine and nationwide. On World Lung Cancer Day, the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative released the 2022 Lung Health Barometer in hopes of raising awareness of the disease. Key findings show that: • Only one in four of her respondents (26%) recognized that lung cancer survival had increased by more than 30% over the past decade. • 73% of adults have not consulted their doctor about their risk of lung cancer, and only 40% are worried about getting lung cancer. Only 29% of Americans know that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States Nearly 70% of respondents believe that lung cancer screening for early detection of the disease is available I did not know. Only 40% of Americans worry she might be diagnosed with lung cancer, and only about one in five of them tell their doctors about the risk of the disease. In Maine, approximately 1,640 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, and 860 patients will die. The American Lung Association says this is hope. Improved survival and expanded screening coverage. Last year, screening guidelines began to include individuals aged 50 to 80 years, with a history of 20-pack smoking, and either current smokers or quit within the last 15 years. The ALA says this nearly doubles the number of individuals eligible for screening and has the potential to save significantly more lives than previous guidelines. Only 12% of residents at high risk for lung cancer have lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan,” said Lance Boucher, director of advocacy for the Maine Lung Association. “Lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives,” adds Boucher.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Maine and nationwide. On World Lung Cancer Day, the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative released the 2022 Lung Health Barometer in hopes of raising awareness of the disease. Key findings show that: • Only one in four respondents (26%) recognized that lung cancer survival had increased by more than 30% over the past decade. • 73% of adults have not consulted their doctor about their risk of lung cancer, and only 40% are worried about getting lung cancer. • Only 29% of Americans know that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. • Nearly 70% of respondents were unaware of the availability of lung cancer screening for early detection of the disease. Only 40% of Americans worry they might be diagnosed with lung cancer, and only about 1 in 5 have told their doctors about their risk of the disease. In Maine, approximately 1,640 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, and 860 patients will die. The American Lung Association says this is hope. Improved survival and expanded screening coverage. Last year, screening guidelines began to include individuals aged 50 to 80 years, with a history of 20-pack smoking, and either current smokers or quit within the last 15 years. The ALA says this nearly doubles the number of individuals eligible for screening and has the potential to save significantly more lives than previous guidelines. “One of the most impactful things we can do in Maine is to raise awareness about life-saving lung cancer screening. We’re only getting 12%,” Lance said. Boucher, advocacy director for the Maine Lung Association, said: “Lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives,” adds Boucher.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmtw.com/article/new-data-shows-this-year-more-than-1600-people-will-be-diagnosed-with-lung-cancer-in-maine/40768603 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos