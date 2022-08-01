Three types of long Covid identified as scientists discover their own set of symptoms





Researchers say there are three different ‘types’ of long Covid and their findings are 2 million in the UK Get better treatment for your condition. Experts at King’s College London (KCL) say long-term Covid patients can be divided into three main groups, each with their own set of symptoms. The largest group were those with neurological symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog and headaches, most commonly seen among those infected when the most dominant coronavirus strains were alpha and delta. You can A second group experienced respiratory symptoms such as chest pain and shortness of breath. This may indicate lung damage. It was more commonly seen among people infected during the first wave of the virus. The final group experienced a range of symptoms, including palpitations, muscle aches and pains, and skin and hair changes, researchers said. Although there are differences separating the groups, the scientists said these three subtypes are evident in all variants. Importantly, the data also show that the type of symptoms in people who experienced symptoms for more than 12 weeks was similar in vaccinated and unvaccinated people, at least in the variants that had these data. Given that vaccination reduces long-term Covid risk, they expected different clustering symptoms according to vaccination status. show that overall Covid risk is reduced by vaccination. see more health They looked at 1,459 people living with long Covid, defined by the study authors as suffering from symptoms for at least 84 days after infection, who were participating in the Zoe Health study. Dr. Claire Steves, lead author of KCL, said: Understanding the underlying causes of these subtypes can help find therapeutic strategies. “Furthermore, these data highlight the need for long-term Covid services to incorporate a personalized approach that is sensitive to each individual’s concerns.” Dr. Liane Canas, also lead author of KCL, said, “These insights may help develop personalized diagnostics and treatments for these individuals.” A preprint of this study is available at medRxiv. It is estimated that around 2 million people in the UK have been infected with Covid for a long time. according to the latest estimates From the National Statistics Office.still tired Most Common Symptoms Reported Shortness of breath (31%), loss of sense of smell (22%), and muscle pain (21%) were part of a self-reported individual’s long-term Covid experience (56%). cents). The NHS has set up 69 assessment centres, receiving referrals from GPs for people experiencing brain fog, anxiety, depression, shortness of breath, fatigue and other debilitating symptoms of Covid over the long term. However, a report issued in January by the MPs on the Health and Social Welfare Commission stated: Secondary care capacity issues Long Term Covid Support Clinics, Workforce Availability, Long Term Covid Children’s Services, Long Term Covid Understanding in Primary Care. They found that navigating the system can be “extremely disconcerting” even after visiting a lengthy Covid assessment service.

