Helps Longer COVID, Rest, and Immune System Recovery | Doctor’s Note

As of 29 July 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) puts the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at over 500 million and COVID-related deaths at over 6.3 million. In addition to identified COVID infections or reported cases, there is a large proportion of hidden infections for a variety of reasons, including asymptomatic infections, barriers to testing, and underreporting.

But acute illness is not the only thing that affects society, and death is not the only thing that has ripple effects within communities.Recent study reported that approximately 200 million people are currently experiencing or have previously experienced the long-term health-related effects of COVID-19, which itself is affecting individuals, families, communities and health systems. is a heavy burden on

The same study, a meta-analysis of many other research papers, found that a higher proportion of women reported COVID symptoms than men (49% vs. 37%, respectively), indicating that pre-existing asthma is a predisposing factor to lingering. I was. symptoms. Risk factors identified in studies that were not meta-analyzed included severe primary disease, older age, and underlying medical conditions such as obesity and hypothyroidism.

WHO long COVID or “The Post-COVID-19 State” Occurs in people who have a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection, usually have symptoms 3 months after the onset of COVID, last at least 2 months, and cannot be explained by another diagnosis. It lists common symptoms that can affect your daily life, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive impairment. Symptoms may persist from the time of his COVID infection or may occur after he has recovered from his initial illness. These symptoms may fluctuate or recur over time.

What makes long-term COVID diagnosis and management especially challenging is that there is more. 200 reported symptoms Related to that, in many cases, before identifying the long-term cause of COVID, other causes must be investigated first.

What causes long-lasting COVID?

Identifying people at long-term COVID risk is important, but to be able to manage it, scientists and medical professionals need to understand the underlying causes of the disease.

One theory being explored by scientists is to find blood biomarkers in people who have suffered from long-term COVID that are absent in those who are symptom-free beyond the acute phase of infection.

A team at Harvard Medical School analyzed plasma samples collected over a period of 12 months from long-term, typical COVID-19 infected patients with COVID-19. They looked to see if certain parts of the virus were still present in the blood of patients with long-term COVID, which could explain their persistent symptoms.

They sought to determine the levels of three parts or “antigens” found in the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Spike protein: the part of the virus that sticks out and allows it to bind to human cells S1 subunit of spike protein: one of the units that make up the spike protein Nucleocapsid: A coat of viral proteins that surrounds the genetic material.

Researchers have found (PDF) one or more of these three SARS-CoV-2 antigens were present in the blood of 65% of long-term COVID-19 patients tested up to 12 months after initial COVID infection. The most common biomarker was the spike protein, present in her 60% of tested subjects with persistent symptoms. In contrast, no spike protein was detected in patients who did not persist with typical COVID-19 infection. They detected S1 subunits and nucleocapsids in the blood of people who had long had no reported symptoms of COVID, but that was shortly after infection, and these levels rapidly dropped below detectable levels. .

The study adds to a growing body of evidence supporting the hypothesis that persistent bits of virus known as “viral reservoirs” that remain in the body can cause long-lasting COVID.

Another team of scientists from Stanford University found that nearly 13% of individuals still shed viral RNA in their stools four months after being infected with COVID, and nearly 4% continued to have viral RNA seven months later. reported to be emitting

Early in the pandemic, COVID was more than just a respiratory infection, the virus infects many body organs in the acute phase, causing symptoms, including the gastrointestinal system, where many people shed viral material through the faeces. It has been established that it is possible. infection and its immediate aftermath. but, study It indicates that a small number of people continue to shed viral material for months after infection.

The question for future researchers is whether these viral reservoirs, either through direct causation itself, or by stimulating the immune system to overreact in such a way as to start attacking healthy cells, may have long-lasting consequences. Is it possible that you are causing COVID? More work is needed, but if viral reservoirs are contributing to the prolongation of COVID, antiviral treatments can be used to clear the virus from the body of people suffering from long-lasting symptoms. may be treated.

the importance of rest

COVID-19 can become a debilitating disease for many in its acute phase as many countries move to a ‘live with COVID’ strategy and ‘getting over it’ is not the best approach It’s important to remember that there are possibilities.

The fact that COVID is affecting people in so many ways is one of the constant challenges faced by those responsible for public health messaging about the disease. Some people have mild or no symptoms, while others have a range of serious symptoms. It is important to remember that rest helps recovery.

Rest and sleep are essential for your immune system to fight off infections. Our bodies need 7-9 hours of quality sleep a day to recharge and keep our immune systems strong. Studies have shown that sleep is essential for the production of white blood cells that fight off infections.

Scientists have found that quality sleep can strengthen T cells, a type of immune cell in the body that fights off infections. strengthen The ability of T cells to attach to and destroy cells infected with viruses and other pathogens. During sleep, the immune system releases proteins called cytokines.Certain cytokines are important for fighting infections and inflammation, and help deal with stress. disturbed sleepour bodies produce less of these important cytokines. Lack of sleep It is associated with alterations in innate and adaptive immune parameters, leading to increased risk of chronic inflammatory conditions and infectious/inflammatory pathologies.

a British studies A study of about 1,200 people who found sleep deprivation in the month preceding their SARS-CoV-2 infection found a 2.4- to 3.5-fold increased risk of developing long-term COVID. The study is relatively small and not yet peer-reviewed, but it highlights the importance of sleep in immune system health.

Sleep won’t cure COVID infections, but getting regular, quality sleep means your immune system is in a better place to deal with infections.

Not everyone falls asleep easily, but making small changes to your sleep habits can help:

Stick to a sleep schedule: Go to bed and wake up at the same time every night.Aim for 7-8 hours in bed Create a peaceful bedroom environment without clutter.Store in a cool, dark place Limit daytime naps to no more than 20 minutes.May affect nighttime sleep Exercise during the day helps you sleep at night.Remember to avoid anything too strenuous before bed Avoid laptops, tablets, TVs, phones, and other screens in your bedroom. They emit a blue light that can trick your brain into thinking it’s daytime.

Remember, you don’t have to get over the illness. If you feel sick or tired with COVID-19, take a break. It is the key to your recovery.