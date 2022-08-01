Connect with us

This needle-free COVID vaccine better fights Omicron, Delta.Know how to use the jab

Are you afraid to get the COVID vaccine because you’re scared of needles? Then there’s a simple solution. Researchers have now developed a needle-free vaccine patch that they claim is more effective against variants such as Omicron and Delta.

The study was conducted by the University of Queensland in partnership with Brisbane biotech company Vaxxas.

The Hexapro SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccine was tested using Vaxxas High Density Microarray Patch (HD-MAP) technology and the results show that the patch is far more effective in neutralizing COVID-19 variants. I was.

UQ’s Dr. Christopher McMillan said: University of Queensland Newslettera vaccine patch appeared to combat the new variant more effectively than the current SARs-CoV-2 vaccine delivered by injection.

“High-density microarray patches are a vaccine delivery platform that precisely delivers vaccines to immune cell-rich layers of the skin,” said Dr. McMillan.

“We found that vaccination via the patch was approximately 11 times more effective in combating the Omicron subspecies compared to the same vaccine administered via needle.”

He said the results extend beyond the Hexapro vaccine.

“So far, all vaccine types tested via patch, including subunit, DNA, inactivated virus, and conjugates, produce superior immune responses compared to conventional needle vaccination methods.

Meanwhile, Dr. David Muller, another member of the research team, said that currently available vaccines may not be as effective as new variants are constantly emerging. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease)and this leaves researchers at a crossroads.

“This reduced efficacy was highlighted by Omicron variants containing more than 30 mutations in the spike protein,” said Dr. Muller.

“A number of mutations gave the virus the ability to evade the immune response generated by current vaccines.

“But patch technology has the potential to provide our arsenal with new, more effective weapons at a time when new variants are rapidly mutating.

“Patches are not only more effective against new variants, they are also much easier to manage. needle-based vaccine.

“However, it is important to emphasize that existing vaccines are still an effective way to combat serious illness and disease from this virus and it is not time to let our guard down.”

