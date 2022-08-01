A study investigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on changes in memory and thinking

Researchers Present Findings at World’s Largest Dementia Research Conference

Persistent loss of smell after COVID-19 is associated with memory and thinking alterations associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s

Exploring the link between life changes and memory during the pandemic

Intensive care admissions associated with dementia risk (not necessarily COVID-19)

A study presented today (Sunday, July 31) at the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in San Diego examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on memory and thinking. , revealed in three presentations.

what we already know

In previous studies, separate from those studies, scientists found that nearly a third of elderly people infected with COVID-19 in 2020 will require medical attention within months of their first infection. suggested that at least one new condition had developed. The scientist has also linked COVID-19, highlighting links between her COVID-19 case, including neurological symptoms, and biological markers of Alzheimer’s disease..

our expert comments

Commenting on these new findings, Alzheimer’s Research UK Chief Investigator Dr Sara Imarisio said:

“With one in three people born today expected to develop dementia in their lifetime, there is an urgent need to identify risk factors for the condition and develop treatments for people with the disease. is. “As little is known about the long-term effects of COVID-19 on brain health, Alzheimer’s Research UK remains committed to monitoring emerging evidence in this area. Anyone concerned about memory, thinking, or long-term effects should consult a doctor.”

COVID-19 induced olfactory loss associated with impaired memory and thinking after infection

In this study, US researchers followed 766 volunteers aged 60 and over for three to six months after contracting COVID-19.

They found memory impairment in two-thirds of the infected patients, and half of the patients had severe impairment.

The degree of impact on the participants’ sense of smell predicted whether people’s long-term memory and thinking ability deteriorated 3-6 months after infection, but the severity of COVID infection did not.

Dr Sara Imarisio, Head of Research, Alzheimer's Research UK, said:

“Previous research, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, has highlighted a potential link between changes in people’s sense of smell and dementia risk, with some researchers suggesting that diseases such as Alzheimer’s We were looking into using olfactory tests as a way to identify people in the very early stages. “While such studies are good at highlighting links, more research is needed to investigate the mechanisms between COVID-19 and changes in long-term memory and thinking. Alzheimer’s-like diseases develop in the brain over many years, so it will take longer to clarify whether these changes are related to dementia. A follow-up investigation is required. “We are just beginning to develop a better understanding of the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection, and understanding whether there are specific factors that may be associated with dementia risk will require much larger scale studies.” Research is required. “Changes in our sense of smell are not necessarily indicative of future memory loss or the consequences of COVID-19. Anyone with concerns should consult their doctor.”

Changes in the lives of older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic related to memory changes

Researchers asked Spanish-speaking adults between the ages of 55 and 95 living in Latin America to complete an online survey between May and December 2020.

Participants self-reported negative and positive life changes related to the pandemic.

Negative changes included financial hardship and restrictions on social activities, while positive changes included more quality time with others and more time spent in nature. It included things like

Researchers used questionnaires to assess the volunteers’ memory and thinking skills. They found that women from low socioeconomic backgrounds and out of work were most likely to develop cognitive impairment during this period.

Findings also showed that negative life changes were associated with more cognitive problems, but this association was higher in those who reported at least one positive change over the course of the pandemic. It was limited.

Dr Sara Imarisio, Head of Research, Alzheimer's Research UK, said:

“A person’s risk of dementia is a complex combination of age, genetics, and lifestyle factors. This study did not look at whether people developed dementia, but it did indicate that people were at risk during the pandemic. It suggests that positive lifestyle changes may help avoid memory and thinking problems. “Staying active and socially engaged is an important way to keep our brains healthy, and this has been harder for everyone during the pandemic. COVID-19-related lockdowns is unprecedented in recent history, and the study highlights the need to study the impact of major lifestyle changes brought about by the pandemic. Dementia researchers trying to understand health implications must account for the effects of the virus itself, along with the broader social, economic, and psychological disruptions that accompany it. “There are lifestyle changes we can all adopt to improve brain health and reduce the risk of dementia. The best evidence suggests that only diet, maintenance of a healthy weight, control of high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, smoking cessation and drinking within NHS guidelines are important.”

Staying in intensive care unit is associated with increased dementia risk in older people

Researchers found that older adults admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) were twice as likely to develop dementia compared to those who were not hospitalized.

Using five different groups of volunteers, the researchers surveyed 3,822 people with a mean age of 77 years. They tracked for nearly eight years on average.

More than 50% (1.992) of volunteers went to ICU, and those who did were more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.