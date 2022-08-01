Health
2006 Study: Alzheimer’s Community Still Optimistic
- An investigative report casts doubt on the possibility that images from the groundbreaking 2006 Alzheimer’s disease report have been tampered with.
- This claim has raised concerns from some experts about the study’s conclusion that amyloid beta in the brain may be responsible for Alzheimer’s disease.
- But experts told Healthline that even though the 2006 study was retracted, there has been a wealth of research since then that has led to advances in the search for cures and cures for the disease.
- Alzheimer’s Association officials say they are optimistic about current research in this area.
This is news that rocked the world of Alzheimer’s disease.
in long sentences Investigation It was published in the magazine chemistryone researcher reported in 2006 that prominent Alzheimer’s disease
A new report identifies a protein called amyloid beta as a potential cause of Alzheimer’s disease.Images from a 2006 study by study author Sylvain Resne, who was then a newly admitted doctoral researcher at the university. It says it may have been fixed. of Minnesota.
According to a report in chemistryLesné manipulated data images in multiple papers, questioning the validity of hundreds of images in research.
“Some look like examples of ‘surprisingly blatant’ image manipulation.” Donna WilcockPhD, an Alzheimer’s specialist at the University of Kentucky, said: chemistry Talk.
This revelation has caused anxiety and fear in the Alzheimer’s community, including researchers, doctors, patients, and families. wonder How damaging this can be in terms of finding cures and possible cures for the disease.
But experts interviewed by Healthline argue that the controversy’s potential damage to Alzheimer’s research is exaggerated.
of Alzheimer’s diseasethe brain cells that process, store and retrieve information degenerate and die.
Scientists still don’t know the underlying cause of this process, but they have identified several possible culprits, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
One suspect is a microscopic brain protein fragment called . beta amyloida sticky compound that accumulates in the brain, interfering with communication between brain cells and ultimately killing them.
Some researchers believe that defects in the processes that manage the generation, accumulation, or disposal of beta-amyloid are the main cause of Alzheimer’s disease.
Dr. Douglas GarascoA professor emeritus in the Department of Neuroscience at the University of California, San Diego, the formal retraction of the 2006 study does not negate years of long-delayed work on amyloid aggregates and oligomers. told Healthline.
oligomer Galasko explains that they come in different sizes and are inherently difficult to characterize.
“Many other labs have argued that amyloid oligomers from other species may play an important role in Alzheimer’s disease.
“It remains to be seen whether oligomers have direct toxicity, trigger aberrant signaling pathways and responses, or need to form fibrils and plaques for these pathological effects to manifest.” We don’t know. So the amyloid landscape is much larger than Abeta56*,” he added.
Dr. Karen Xiao AshHe is a professor at the University of Minnesota and senior author of a 2006 study.
she got into trouble with some of them chemistry The effects will not be as serious as many believe.
“this chemistry The article implied that my research was misleading researchers in the Alzheimer’s field by encouraging the development of treatments that target amyloid plaques. Indeed, for more than 20 years, we have consistently expressed concern that drugs that target plaque are likely to be ineffective,” said Ash. I have written In the comments section of a column on Alzforum, an informational site focused on Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.
“There are no clinical trials for type 1 Aβ, but my research suggests it is more relevant to dementia. I did,” she wrote.
“After decades of working to understand the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and find better treatments for patients, I discover that my colleagues may have misled me and the scientific community by falsifying images. “It’s devastating,” she added.. “But it’s even more heartbreaking to know that a major scientific journal has grossly misrepresented the meaning of my research.”
Mary CarrilloThe Alzheimer’s Association’s chief scientific officer, Ph.D., told Healthline that there is currently significant investment and diversity in Alzheimer’s and dementia research and he doesn’t expect that to change. .
“As we continue to move forward, it’s important to note that this study is only relevant to a small portion of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research and does not reflect the full body or science of this field. .
“As such, this should not affect the pursuit of the accelerating field of early causes and other factors in Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” she added.
Carrillo added that there is no room for shortcuts based on fraud or deception.
“Thanks to all those affected by Alzheimer’s for this,” Carrillo said.
“If these accusations of falsification of images and data are true, proper accountability is required of all those responsible, including scientists, their institutions, journals, and funders,” she said. “These include acknowledgment of falsification, retraction of falsified images and data, return of funds, and ineligibility for future funding of those found to be responsible.”
Phil Guttis was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 at the age of 54.
He is currently enrolled in a clinical trial of Aducanumab It writes be patientan advocacy group for Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers.
“After reading chemistry I didn’t think they had discovered the fraud of the century,” he said. “It’s a scam, yes, it’s bad, sure. Story of the century? Maybe limited, not from this layman’s point of view.”
As someone who continues to participate in trials of Biogen’s anti-amyloid drug aducanumab, which was controversial from the Food and Drug Administration last year, Gutis is confident the drug has helped him.
“The suspicion of Photoshop fraud doesn’t change that view,” he said. “The literature I’ve read, with or without this one study, is that beta-amyloid is one of several key factors in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease.”
In the last 20 years there have been few new treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, but are we closer to finding a cure?
Dr. Edward KooNo one knows for sure, said Emeritus Professor of Neuroscience at the University of California, San Diego.
“As long as there is credible supporting evidence, engages defined targets, and uses drugs that test the hypothesis, it makes sense to consider different therapeutic approaches and hedge the stakes,” he said. told Healthline.
“If the drug doesn’t work, you should be able to draw clear conclusions from that clinical trial program and move on. We’ll know when the first clear ‘win’ will be. [Alzheimer’s] Treatment is done and it is very informative as to where it went wrong before and how treatment can be improved in the future. It’s almost irrelevant,” Ku said.
