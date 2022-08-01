We already have a vaccine for monkeypox.Here’s what we know about it

what’s happening Vaccines are available for people at high risk of monkeypox, but in limited doses. why it matters Vaccination before and after exposure can reduce the risk of contracting the disease and slow its spread. what it means to you Some men who have sex with men are eligible for vaccines, as are others who may have been exposed to monkeypox. Due to limited supplies, he will only receive his first dose of the two-dose vaccine at this time.

is more than 5,000 cases As of July 29, there are confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, and those numbers are expected to rise as testing increases. To slow the spread of the disease, health officials are releasing doses of approved vaccines against monkeypox and smallpox, but demand is outstripping supply, causing problems booking appointments. There have been reports of some, confounding the public health response.

New York City, the epicenter of the monkeypox outbreak, joined New York State and San Francisco in declaring monkeypox a health emergency in an effort to channel more resources into the outbreak. on July 30th press release, New York City Mayor Eric Adams estimates that about 150,000 New Yorkers are currently at risk of contracting monkeypox. As of July 29, more than 1,200 people test positive For urban monkeypox.

Jynneos, the vaccine being shipped to states and cities, is primarily targeted at men who have sex with men and other people who could be infected and are currently at high risk of an outbreak. Federal officials admit demand for the vaccine is outstripping supply, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is shipping more vaccine to states. As of July 28, HHS will: Provides 340,000 doses There are plans to release an additional 786,000 doses across the United States.

the federal government promised 6.9 million doses The total is expected to be available by mid-2023, but some critics Public health response to monkeypox It’s too late, and by the time these doses reach people’s arms, it may be too late to stop the disease from spreading widely in the United States.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said:

In high-affected areas such as San Francisco, New York City, and Washington, DC, eligible people receive only the first dose of a two-dose series.Officials say this still provides protection against monkeypox and that according to correspondence in other countries including Canada and the UK.

Here’s what we know about the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine and who it’s for. Here’s what you need to know about ACAM2000, an older generation vaccine that also works against monkeypox.

What is the monkeypox vaccine?

United States Two Vaccines Against Monkeypox to the national stockpile. Both are expected to act before monkeypox exposure, and after exposure, before symptoms begin (the fact that vaccines act after exposure makes monkeypox a disease he calls COVID-19). distinguish.)

Jynneos (manufactured by Bayern Nordic) is a new generation vaccine approved In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration targets monkeypox and smallpox. It is a two-dose vaccine that is given once every 4 weeks. It uses an attenuated virus and is approved for adults over the age of 18 who are at high risk of contracting monkeypox or smallpox.

Jynneos is the vaccine that has been shipped and is currently in use against monkeypox in the United States. Due to the limited number, you can only make a reservation for the first time for the time being.For example, in New York City, health officials require that you Contact information for the first dose About the second dose in the coming weeks.

ACAM2000 It is a second-generation smallpox vaccine that is also effective against monkeypox. (This is possible because the two diseases are closely related, and both are caused by orthopoxviruses.) If necessary, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Preparing to ship The ACAM2000 vaccine, which has a larger supply than Jynneos, remains the second choice for monkeypox due to its unsafe side effect profile for certain people.

ACAM2000 is managed differently than the typical vaccinations we are accustomed to. It is administered by dipping a needle in the vaccine solution and making several “pricks” into the upper arm. It causes a local infection (“pox”) and stimulates an immune response.

ACAM2000 does not cause smallpox, but it contains a live vaccine virus and is not suitable for everyone. It may not be safe for people with compromised immune systems, pregnant women, or those with certain heart or skin conditions such as eczema.

Smallpox was declared world-eradicated in 1980. routine vaccination against it in 1972However, some health care workers and people working in laboratories may have been vaccinated. According to the CDC, the ACAM2000 is Derivatives of dryvaxhelped eradicate smallpox.

Vaccine requirements: Who is monkeypox vaccine for?

The exact criteria for who should get the monkeypox vaccine depend on the city or state people live in and how widespread the epidemic is, but men who have sex with men When Those who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the past two weeks Available in cities such as New YorkThis is because most cases in the current outbreak are in gay or bisexual men, but anyone who has been in close contact with monkeypox can contract the disease.

According to the CDC, you Monkeypox Vaccine Criteria If:

You are a contact of a monkeypox case or have been identified as possibly infected by contact tracing.

Had a sexual partner who had monkeypox within the past 2 weeks.

Had multiple sexual partners in areas of high libido in the past 2 weeks. monkeypox cases.

You are a laboratory or healthcare worker around orthopoxviruses, including animals.

If you’re worried about monkeypox and think you’re at high risk of contracting it, check your city and state’s current guidance. You can also check with your doctor or book a vaccine appointment online. This process will walk you through the eligibility criteria. Click here for the New York City Vaccine Booking SiteYou can make an appointment and find a vaccine in San Francisco. Call a city clinic or visit a stop.

What are the effects of vaccines? How long do they take to work?

If given ginneos Within 4 days of monkeypox exposure, according to the CDC, it’s the best option to stop the disease from developing. Jynneos may not prevent monkeypox when given 4 to 14 days after exposure, but it likely reduces the severity of symptoms, according to the CDC.

CDC To tell The Jynneos vaccine takes 2 weeks (14 days) for immunity to build after the second dose and ACAM2000 takes 4 weeks for maximum immunity. At this time, many people only receive the first dose of Gynneos, but early studies show that Even a single dose provides some protectionat least for a shorter period.

Because monkeypox outbreaks in the United States are so new, no data yet About exactly how effective the vaccine is in the current situation, according to the CDC. Gineos’ efficacy against monkeypox is supported by animal studies, the agency said. Although rarely used, ACAM2000 is closely related to dryvax, the vaccine that helped eradicate smallpox. The efficacy of ACAM2000 is supported by animal studies and human clinical trials.

Even if you develop symptoms, you should self-isolate symptoms Such as the monkeypox rash after vaccination.

Why does the US have a stockpile of monkeypox vaccine?



The reason the United States has stockpiles of Jynneos and ACAM2000 on hand is not because the country was worried about a monkeypox outbreak. the last spontaneous Occurred in 1949 in the United States. But smallpox is usually much more serious than monkeypox, and officials fear it could be used as a bioweapon.

“The stockpile was created in case of a bioweapon attack on the United States by smallpox,” says Adalja. In this case, health authorities would not distribute vaccines or use only new generation vaccines, Adalja said.

“If we had a smallpox attack, we would use whatever vaccines we needed to be able to deal with it,” he added.

