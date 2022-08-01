Ultra-processed foods linked to mental decline, study finds





We all know that eating the ultra-processed foods that make our lives easier, such as prepackaged soups, sauces, frozen pizzas, and ready-to-eat meals, isn’t healthy. , french fries, sodas, cookies, cakes, candies, donuts, ice cream, and all the joy foods we love.

Now, new research suggests that eating more ultra-processed foods may contribute to overall cognitive decline, including in areas of the brain involved in executive function, the ability to process information and make decisions. It has become clear that there is

In fact, men and women who ate the most ultra-processed foods had 28% faster overall cognitive decline and slower executive function declines compared to those who ate the least hyper-processed foods. Studies have shown it to be 25% faster.

“While further research and replication are needed, the new results are very compelling and suggest that proper nutrition plays an important role in maintaining and promoting brain health and reducing the risk of age-related brain diseases. Harvard Medical School and the director Department of Genetics and Aging Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. he was not involved in his research. Tanzi, who writes about ultra-processed foods in her book, The Healing Self: A revolutionary new plan to strengthen immunity and maintain good health for life The main problem with ultra-processed foods is that “they are typically very high in sugar, salt and fat, all of which promote systemic inflammation and are perhaps the greatest threat to healthy aging of the body and brain.” . “On the one hand, they’re convenient as a quick meal, so they’re an alternative to eating foods high in plant fiber, which are important for maintaining the health and balance of the trillions of bacteria in your gut microbiome.” he added. It is important for brain health and reduces the risk of age-related brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. “ not a lot of calories A study published on Monday 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference Over 10,000 Brazilians were followed for up to 10 years in San Diego. Just over half of the study participants were female, white, or college graduates, and he was 51 years old. Cognitive tests including immediate and delayed word recall, word recognition, and verbal fluency were administered at the beginning and end of the study, and participants were asked about their diet. “In Brazil, ultra-processed foods make up 25% to 30% of total caloric intake. We have McDonald’s and Burger King, and we eat a lot of chocolate and white bread. Not much.” Co-author Dr. Claudia Suemoto is an assistant professor in the Department of Geriatrics at the University of São Paulo School of Medicine. “Ultra-processed foods account for 58% of calories consumed by US citizens, 56.8% of calories consumed by British citizens, and 48% of calories consumed by Canadians,” says Suemoto. According to research, ultra-processed foods are “food substances (oils, fats, sugars, starches, and proteins) that contain little or no whole foods and usually contain flavors, colors, emulsifiers, and other cosmetic additives isolated)”. . “People who ate 20% or more of their daily calories from processed foods had 28% faster overall cognitive decline and 25% faster decline in executive function than those who ate less than 20%. “researcher Department of Pathology, University of Sao Paulo. When 530 calories. For someone who consumes 2,000 calories a day, 20% equates to over 400 calories. small order of french fries When regular cheeseburger Includes total from McDonald’s530 calories. The study found that those who ate the most ultra-processed foods were “less likely to be young, female, white, highly educated, high-income, never smoked, and current alcohol consumers.” . . “People need to know that they need to cook more and prepare their own food from scratch. It doesn’t cost much,” Suemoto said. “And it’s worth it because it protects your heart and protects your brain from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease,” she added. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/01/health/ultraprocessed-food-dementia-study-wellness/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

