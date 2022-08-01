Investigating the relationship between vitamin D and accidental bone fractures





An estimated 53.6 million people in the United States have osteoporosis, low bone mass, or both, and 2 million osteoporotic fractures occur each year. A new study predicts that the number of osteoporotic fractures per year will exceed 3 million by 2040. Associated costs escalate to over $95 billion. Merrill S. Leboff, M.D., Ph.D., of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a research team will evaluate vitamin D3, n-3 fatty acids, or a combination of both to determine whether they can prevent cancer and cardiovascular disease. conducted the test. The team specifically focused on men over the age of 50 and women over the age of 55 in the United States. Vitamin D supplements are often recommended to improve bone health, but researchers say the data are unclear as to whether vitamin D supplements prevent fractures. vital research The primary endpoints of the Vitamin D and Omega 3 Trial (VITAL) were accidental total fractures, non-vertebral fractures, and hip fractures. A proportional hazards model was used to estimate treatment effects in intention-to-treat analyses. Vitamin D supplementation3 It was tested to see if it reduced the risk of fracture compared to placebo. In a 2-to-2 factorial randomized controlled trial, vitamin D supplementation was provided to participants.3 (2000 IU per day), n-3 fatty acids (1 g per day), or both. Vitamin D deficiency, low bone mass, or osteoporosis were not grounds for recruitment. Participants reported the occurrence of fractures on annual questionnaires, and the reports were adjudicated by a central medical records review. result “Among generally healthy middle-aged and older adults who were not selected for vitamin D deficiency, low bone mass, or osteoporosis, vitamin D3 supplementation did not significantly reduce fracture risk over placebo. . A total of 1991 incident fractures were identified in 1551 participants with a median follow-up of 5.3 years. There was no significant improvement in the effect of vitamin D on total fractures when compared to placebo. There was no change in treatment effect by baseline characteristics including age, sex, race or ethnic group, BMI, or serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels. Between-group differences in adverse events, as assessed in the parent study, were not substantial. “Findings were similar for secondary endpoints that excluded toe, finger, skull, peri-prosthetic, and pathologic fractures. We also found no effect of vitamin D supplementation.3 compared with placebo for major osteoporotic fractures and other exploratory endpoints including pelvic and wrist fractures. the study, “Vitamin D supplementation and accidental bone fractures in the middle-aged and elderlywas published in New England Journal of Medicine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hcplive.com/view/investigating-relationship-between-vitamin-d-and-incident-fractures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos