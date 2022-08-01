Health officials detail symptoms, risks





with specific symptoms monkeypox viruslocal health officials on Monday urged residents to be on the lookout for early signs and identify potential symptoms. “This is where people feel kind of dirty,” Dr. Jennifer Forrester, an infectious disease expert at the University of California Health, told a news conference Monday. , you may have a fever and your body aches.” Symptoms are usually followed by A rash appears after a few days This is often the catalyst for spreading the virus to others. Some individuals may develop only a rash and may not experience early symptoms. more:Two Cases of Monkeypox Confirmed in Cincinnati: What We Know more:What are the symptoms of monkeypox? how does it spread? What you should know about viruses. The virus is spread through close, intimate contact with an ill person. It can be transmitted sexually, but can also be transmitted through other forms of close contact, such as kissing or contact with a rash or lesion. It can also be transmitted through contact with infected clothing or bedding, and rarely through droplets from coughs and sneezes. Health experts say, unlike COVID-19, most cases occur through close contact. Monkeypox can infect anyone, but the most affected population is men who have sex with men. Since the outbreak began in the United States in May, 23 cases have been recorded in Ohio and 6 in Kentucky. As of July 25, he has 3,487 recorded cases in 45 states. Official response to monkeypox cases in Greater Cincinnati Last Tuesday, the Cincinnati Department of Health issued a Two confirmed cases in the city. City and Hamilton County officials held a press conference on Monday to inform the public of mitigation tools and raise awareness about the virus. They also wanted to quell the hysteria after hearing many questions from the public. Cincinnati City Councilman Reggie Harris said, “This is something we have complete control over because we can make very clear, short-term decisions about our bodies and our interactions with people. There is a monkeypox vaccine, but local supplies are very limited, said Dr. Grant Masman, interim health commissioner for the Cincinnati Department of Health. Vaccines are distributed to states by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on risk calculations. The Food and Drug Administration announced last week that it has authorized the use of about 800,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Mussman said the current strategy is to vaccinate early people who have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms. “There is a rationale that even if you had monkeypox early in the course of the disease, you could actually shorten the duration of active lesions, thereby reducing the likelihood of spread,” Mussman said. I have. Isolation and quarantine for individuals infected with or exposed to monkeypox is different from COVID-19, Forrester said. “It can vary from person to person,” she said. It’s one of those times when you ask.” If an individual develops symptoms that they think may be monkeypox, they should contact their doctor, officials said.both Hamilton County and the Cincinnati Department of Health Get more information about the virus on our website.

