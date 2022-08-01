Chemicals produced in the gut after eating red meat may contribute to heart disease risk





(Noel Hendrickson/Digital Vision via Getty Images) Chemicals produced by microbes in the digestive tract may be partly responsible for increased heart disease risk associated with increased consumption of red meat such as beef and pork, new study suggests is doing. Cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke, is a leading cause of death in the United States and worldwide. As we age, the risk of cardiovascular disease increases. However, the risks include eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains, lean protein, and fish, staying physically active, getting enough sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, and not smoking. and blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels. “Most of the red meat intake and health concerns are related to dietary saturated fat and blood cholesterol levels,” study co-author Meng Wang said in a news release. , is a postdoctoral fellow at the Friedman School of Nutrition, Science and Policy at Tufts University in Boston. “Based on our findings, new interventions could target interactions between red meat and the gut microbiome to help find ways to reduce cardiovascular risk. of study It was published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Atherosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology. Previous research has shown that chemical byproducts of food digestion, called metabolites, increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) is a metabolite produced by gut bacteria to help digest red meat. High blood levels of TMAO may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and type 2 diabetes. In a new study, researchers measured metabolites in blood samples from nearly 4,000 people in the Cardiovascular Health Study investigating risk factors for cardiovascular disease in adults over the age of 65. Study participants with an average age of 73 years at study initiation were recruited from Sacramento, CA. Hagerstown, Maryland. Winston Salem, North Carolina. and Pittsburgh. They were followed for an average of 12.5 years and in some cases up to 26 years. Participants completed a questionnaire about their diet, including how often they ate foods such as red meat, processed meat, fish, poultry, and eggs. Eating more meat, especially red and processed meat, was associated with a higher risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The risk was 22% higher for nearly every daily serving. . The study found that the increase in TMAO and related metabolites associated with red meat consumption was responsible for one tenth of the increased cardiovascular risk. The researchers also found evidence that blood sugar levels and inflammation may play a more important role in linking red meat consumption and cardiovascular risk than blood cholesterol and blood pressure. The findings suggest that more research is needed on the various chemicals that may be involved in red meat consumption, the authors said. “Research efforts are needed to better understand potential health effects,” Wang said. If you have any questions or comments about this American Heart Association news article, please email us. [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heart.org/en/news/2022/08/01/chemicals-produced-in-the-gut-after-eating-red-meat-may-contribute-to-heart-disease-risk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos