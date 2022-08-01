Barcelona woman controls HIV for over 15 years without treatment

A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral therapy, according to a case report released on Friday. 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022) in Montreal. She is not considered cured in the strict sense because her HIV has not been completely eradicated, but is in long-term remission without anti-retro-her viral medications, sometimes referred to as “functional therapy.” seems to be in a state

Dr. Núria Climent and Dr. José Alcamí talk about a Barcelona woman with AIDS 2022 who has been untreated for over 15 years and has HIV under control.

Although this woman is an exceptional post-treatment caregiver and her regimen is not suitable for widespread use by people living with HIV around the world, her case is an indication that investigators may find it useful for long-term remission. It may provide clues to help develop more broadly applicable strategies.

“The case presented is exceptional. It differs from that described by elite administrators and other previously documented cases, not only because very few people have long-term control after treatment. It is also for HIV control mechanisms,” said study co-investigator Dr Josep Mallolas of the University of Barcelona Hospital Clinic IDIBAPS. press release.

Viral reservoir and immune response

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) can keep HIV replication suppressed for as long as treatment continues, but the virus integrates its genetic blueprint (known as the provirus) into the DNA of human cells, It establishes a viral reservoir that cannot be reached by antiretroviral drugs and is usually invisible. immune system. These proviruses can keep immune cells dormant indefinitely, but can begin to produce new viruses in large numbers when ART is stopped.

The handful of people who are believed to be completely cured of HIV get stem cells for cancer treatment from donors with a rare mutation known as CCR5-delta-32, which blocks HIV from entering immune cells. I had a transplant. (This is his fifth such case reported in AIDS 2022.) But while only a small fraction of people living with HIV, a larger group are able to bring the virus under control. increase. from the beginning of infection or after stopping ART (Post-processing controller).

A new case announced by Dr. Núria Climent of the Hospital Clinic-IDIBAPS includes a woman called the Barcelona patient who was diagnosed with HIV at the age of 59 with an acute infection (Fiebig stage V). People who become infected very early have a smaller viral reservoir and therefore have a better chance of functional cure. At baseline, her viral load was approximately 70,000, but her CD4 cell count was still elevated (~800).

Women participated in a small clinical trial testing various immunomodulatory therapies (NCT00979706). She initially received standard antiretroviral therapy of lopinavir/ritonavir, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, and lamivudine for 9 months, followed by a short course of cyclosporine A (an immunosuppressant).

At that point, she underwent a planned short treatment break, during which she was given granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (an agent that stimulates the production of white blood cells) and interferon-alpha (an innate or nonspecific cell-regulating cytokine). ) was received. immune activity). She then resumed her ART and a short course of interleukin-2 (a cytokine that activates T cells and natural killer cells).

Eight weeks later, with her viral load suppressed, she embarked on another analytical treatment break, but after discontinuing antiretrovirals, her HIV did not recover as expected. Not only did her plasma HIV RNA viral load remain undetectable, but as indicated by a 98% reduction in HIV DNA integrated into CD4 cells and a 94% reduction in integrated proviral DNA, she It also experienced a “significant and progressive” decline in viral reservoirs. , said Clement. However, using viral growth assays, researchers were able to isolate small amounts of replication-competent viruses.

Hoping to shed more light on the women’s aberrant response, the researchers conducted genetic analysis to identify “classical genetics” associated with natural viral control, including HLA B*57 variants and CCR5-delta-32 mutations. She discovered that there was no social factor. CD4 cells resistant to HIV. In fact, laboratory analysis found that her T cells were predisposed to her HIV infection.she We also showed severe acute-phase infections that are not typical of elite controllers.

This woman did not have the defective virus found in some people who naturally control HIV. We have shown that the virus can replicate normally.

Researchers looking more closely at women’s immune responses have found that natural killer (NK) cells and CD8 killer T cells play an important role in controlling HIV. Culturing her CD4 T cells with both NK cells and CD8 T cells inhibited viral replication by 93%.

In addition, this woman had levels of certain types of NK cells (NKG2C+ memory-like NK cells) and killer T cells (gamma-delta CD8 T cells) above those normally seen in a typical untreated HIV-progressing patient. These cell types have been shown to have potent cytotoxic activity against HIV-infected CD4 T cells., Clement said.

Clement didn’t provide detailed results for the other 19 people who participated in the trial, but told reporters at a 2022 media briefing on AIDS that “the only ones we could control were women.” rice field. [HIV] long term. Of note, this exceptional administrator was reportedly the only female in the study, and other studies have found that women have an advantage over men when it comes to managing HIV without ART. It has been suggested that there is a possibility

The current problem is that, using the information researchers have gleaned from this case, and that of other exceptional administrators, the millions of typical people with advanced HIV Whether it is possible to develop therapeutic strategies that enable long-term control of the virus without extensive antiretroviral therapy.

Glossary natural killer cells A cell of the immune system that attacks and destroys infected or cancer cells. NK cells are part of the body’s natural (or innate) immunity. reservoir An “HIV reservoir” is a group of cells that are infected with HIV but have not produced new HIV (latency of infection) for months or years. A latent HIV reservoir is established during the early stages of HIV infection. Antiretroviral therapy can reduce the level of HIV in the blood to undetectable levels, but latent HIV reservoirs survive (a phenomenon called residual inflammation). Latently infected cells may reawaken to initiate active replication of HIV virions if antiretroviral therapy is discontinued. acute infection From the first few weeks of infection until the body makes antibodies to the infection. During acute HIV infection, HIV is highly contagious because the virus multiplies so rapidly. Symptoms of acute HIV infection include fever, rash, chills, headache, fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, sore throat, night sweats, loss of appetite, mouth sores, swollen lymph nodes, and muscle and joint pain. Inflammation (immune response). Remission The disappearance of signs and symptoms of a disease, usually in response to treatment. The term is often used in connection with cancer to indicate the absence of evidence of disease, but the possibility that cancer remains in the body cannot be ruled out.In HIV, remission is an alternative term for “functional cure” is. Sustained ART-free remission strengthens the immune system to induce long-term control of HIV, allowing people living with HIV to maintain undetectable viral loads without daily medication.

AIDSMap writer Gus Cairns discussed the case with fellow HIV treatment advocates, noting that such cases of long-term remission have received less attention than rare treatments following stem cell transplantation. did. threatening cancer. Some cases are natural controllers like this: Buenos Aires patient Some were reported last year, while others control HIV after ART and various immune-based treatments.

“Currently, they appear to have little in common, and they are typically N=1 in cohorts,” Cairns writes. “But they should have something in common, and the Barcelona patient points to some possibilities. I hope we can find a way to make what happened to them reproducible at scale.”