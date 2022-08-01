What you need to know about chemicals in sunscreen

comment on this story comment

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with the advertisers on this site. A recent news article warns about sunscreen. Last summer, some spray sunscreens were recalled after the detection of benzene, a known carcinogen. The Food and Drug Administration is asking manufacturers for more data on safety. is prohibited.

With all that said, you may be asking yourself if sunscreen is still worth it.

Short answer: Absolutely. These issues raise real concern, but at this point the risks are more theoretical than proven.On the other hand, using sunscreen on a regular basis can obviously prevent skin cancer and save lives. Some studies suggest that it may reduce the risk of melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, by about 50%.

Additionally, there are smart choices to ensure that the sunscreen you choose for yourself and your family is safe, effective, and better for the environment.

To support that effort, Consumer Reports Testing dozens of sunscreens, identify what works best and what doesn’t protect. We also tested all of our spray sunscreens with a benzene rating. All were free of harmful chemicals. (Read “Benzene, a known carcinogen, has been found in some spray sunscreens, deodorants, and other productsLearn more about benzene in aerosol personal care products here. ) We also delved into research and spoke with experts to understand the potential health and environmental health risks that some sunscreen ingredients pose. Here are the answers to some important questions.

Recent research has raised concerns about chemical sunscreens. It uses more than a dozen chemical ingredients approved for use in the United States to filter out the sun’s harmful UV rays.

In 2019, the FDA announced that more information was needed about the safety of these ingredients, including whether they are systemically absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream. This is because Americans use far more sunscreens than they used to, and today’s products contain more combinations and higher concentrations of ingredients.

Immediately after, Research published by FDA scientists It shows that six common chemical compounds actually enter the bloodstream: avobenzone, homosalate, octinoxate, octisalate, octocrylene, and oxybenzone.

The FDA stresses that absorption does not mean these ingredients are unsafe. However, the amount absorbed was higher than the level the FDA says would exempt it from safety testing, so more research is needed.

“The key question is whether that systemic absorption actually causes harm,” says Kathleen Suozzi, assistant professor of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut.

A definitive answer may be years away. “Generating the kind of information the FDA requires is difficult, time consuming and very expensive,” says Mark, president of ACT Solutions, which consults with sunscreen and other cosmetic manufacturers on product formulation. says Chandler.

Avoid chemical sunscreens?

The FDA, the American Academy of Dermatology, and independent researchers say people don’t need to stop using chemical sunscreens.

“These UV filters have been used by millions of people for years without any noticeable systemic effects,” said lead researcher at Henry Ford Health Dermatology in Michigan. says Henry W. Lim, a leading authority on sunscreen research. He also consulted sunscreen manufacturers. “I can still rest assured that these are safe ways to prevent skin cancer and other sun damage.”

But some of these chemicals are more of a concern than others. “Oxybenzone and, to a lesser extent, octinoxate have emerged as the top concerns,” says Lim.

This is largely because preliminary animal studies suggest that oxybenzone may inhibit hormone production and theoretically affect fertility, puberty and thyroid function. However, sunscreen studies conducted on humans have not been of major concern. 2020 review of 29 studies A study examining the health effects of oxybenzone and octinoxate said more research was needed, but also did not identify a clear link to health problems.

Still, to be safe, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents avoid using sunscreens that contain oxybenzone on their children. People of all ages can easily avoid them as manufacturers use them less often.

Indeed, sunscreens containing the minerals titanium dioxide and zinc oxide work to create a physical barrier on the skin, but they are not absorbed by the skin and do not enter the bloodstream.

Unfortunately those mineral sunscreen They may not be as effective as products with the most efficient chemical filters, says Chandler. All mineral sunscreens CR tested appear near the middle or bottom of the rating.

One possible reason, Chandler says, is that it takes a lot of titanium or zinc to make a product with a high SPF, and that’s hard to do without making the sunscreen thicker, less sticky, and harder to rub off. . As such, it may not distribute evenly on the skin and create gaps in protection.

Want to try a “reef safe” product?

Some studies suggest that oxybenzone and octinoxate may threaten corals in marine reefs and harm other marine life. Also, in a study looking at sunscreen chemicals in seawater, the amounts detected were higher than those found in laboratory studies, even at popular beaches. well below levels associated with injury.

Still, potential concerns have led Hawaii, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and a few other places to ban sunscreens containing either ingredient. Currently, the product has “reef safe. Most often, the term is used when a product contains neither oxybenzone nor octinoxate. However, the FDA does not regulate the term, so it has no defined meaning.

So, if you want a product that doesn’t contain oxybenzone or octinoxate, we recommend checking the ingredients list.

Which is more effective, spray or lotion?

Both can do a good job if used correctly.

However, applying the spray can be difficult. “Droplets can disperse in the air, so they can miss parts of the skin,” he says. To avoid that, spray sunscreen onto your palms and then rub them in. The next best thing is to hold the nozzle just an inch away from your skin and spray until you see a film on your skin before rubbing.

Also, be careful not to inhale the spray, as the ingredients can irritate or harm the lungs. (He says.) Spraying it on your hands also helps prevent inhalation.Do not spray directly on your face. Be careful when using spray when it’s windy. The spray may blow into the face and mouth, or may splatter and not adequately cover the skin.

Skip sunscreen if you’re going to cover it up?

Not perfect. Exposed skin still needs it. Experts say there’s a huge body of research linking sun exposure to about 90% of skin cancers, and the proven effectiveness of sunscreens in blocking cancer-causing UV rays. pointing out.

But having coverage means you can use a lot less sunscreen. For example, if you wear a long-sleeved swim shirt or rash guard instead of a traditional bathing suit, you won’t need it. apply sunscreen on arms, back and chest. This reduces the amount of sunscreen you need to use on your body and can end up on your skin or in the ocean.

Dermatologists say sunscreen shouldn’t be your only defense against UV rays. Try to avoid the sun at its strongest between 10am and 4pm. Also, when you’re outside, especially at this time of day, cover yourself, wear a wide-brimmed hat, and seek shade if possible.

Concerns about sunscreen ingredients being absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream have led some researchers to look for alternatives, said Christopher Bunick, associate professor of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine.

Researchers there are exploring formulas that encapsulate chemical sunscreen ingredients.

Some of the sunscreen ingredients used in Europe and Canada may also be approved for use here. “So this is a glimmer of hope that we may finally see [them] It’s used in sunscreens in the United States,” says Lim.

