Rockland County polio strains linked to Jerusalem and London

State health officials on Monday confirmed that rockland countyof polio cases Genetically related to samples found in wastewater and collected samples around Jerusalem in london.

Polio The Global Polio Eradication Initiative, an international effort, reported that it continues to study the effects of similar isolates detected in various locations around the world.

“New Yorkers should be aware that this does not mean that individual cases identified in New York have a history of travel to Israel,” the New York State Department of Health said in a statement.

Rockland County officials announced in late July that a county resident contracted the polio virus in June. They repeatedly say that the person did not travel.

County officials identified polio cases only as young adults. The man suffered from paralysis, but health officials have not released details on whether he has recovered or about the person’s condition or place of residence.

Polio patients in Rockland County have never had polio. have been vaccinated against the virushealth officials said.

Sequencing of the Rockland case revealed it to be revertant polio Sabin type 2 virus, according to the state health department. This indicates that in the United States he is a case of the virus from a person who received an old form of oral polio vaccine that has not been used for over 20 years. In the United States, he has received only inactivated polio vaccine since 2000.

Wastewater tests in Rockland County in June showed presence of polio strains Samples from Rockland Sewer District #1, which serves several facilities in Ramapo and Clarkstown, and Orangetown. July testing is underway, and county officials said it will be available soon.

Rockland wastewater samples have been shared with the Global Polio Research Institute network, which includes the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. GPLN Confirmed The New York case is genetically linked to two Sabin-like type 2 (SL2) isolates collected from early June samples from Rockland County and from the Jerusalem metropolitan area of ​​Israel. .

GPLN also reported that there was strain Detected in London wastewater system, sound the alarm there to renew vaccinations for young children. The UK Health Security Agency said the detection “confirms that there has been some spread among closely related individuals in north and east London who are now shedding a type 2 poliovirus strain in their faeces.” No human cases have been reported, health officials said.

Meanwhile, Rockland County will hold polio immunization clinics to encourage people who are not fully vaccinated or who may not have been vaccinated to start or continue polio vaccination series. I’m here. If the county has high polio vaccination coverage, the virus cannot circulate.

Rockland County currently has 60.5% polio vaccination coverage among 2-year-olds, compared with a statewide average of 79.1%, according to state officials.

Unvaccinated New Yorkers who live, work, attend school, or visit Rockland County are at the highest risk of exposure, according to state health officials. increase.

county is schedule a vaccinationalso available at various health centers and pediatrician offices.

Polio, which has been virtually eliminated in the United States by vaccination, is a viral disease that can cause muscle weakness, paralysis, and death. Asymptomatic people can spread the virus. In many cases, it can take up to 30 days for flu-like symptoms to appear.

There is no cure or cure for poliovirus. Vaccines are the best and only method of prevention, according to health officials.

“Polio is a dangerous disease with potentially devastating consequences,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.. “In the United States, we are very fortunate to have access to the vital protection offered by polio vaccination, which has protected our country and New Yorkers for more than 60 years. Now is the time for all adults, parents and guardians to vaccinate themselves and their children as soon as possible.”

New Yorkers can learn more about polio and polio vaccines. health.ny.gov/polio.

