9 Facts Every Parent Should Know About Parechovirus
Parechovirus is very common childhood viruses It usually presents with mild symptoms. coldIn fact, almost all children are infected with the virus before entering kindergarten. However, in infants under 3 months of age, the Pareko her virus causes high fever, which can be serious and even fatal. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently made a recommendation We recommend that clinicians monitor infants for symptoms of parechovirus infection after multiple children become ill in multiple states. 23 hospitalized in Tennessee between April and May.
You should call your pediatrician any time your baby has a fever, but otherwise there’s still no real cause for alarm. There is no data at this time on whether there is a real spike in cases of Parechovirus. Standard precautions taken for newborns, such as limiting visitors and reducing exposure to public places, protect against parechovirus as they do against other illnesses.
Here’s what else you should know about the Parechovirus.
1. Parechovirus is a type of enterovirus
Enteroviruses, such as hand-foot-and-mouth disease, are common in childhood and usually cause mild illness. While there is no rapid at-home test for Parechovirus like there is for Covid, specialized lab tests are available for severe cases.
2. Parechovirus is more prevalent in summer and autumn
The CDC also talks about viruses. Tend to peak every other yearCases began appearing in May, but it is unclear whether the number of cases in the United States has surged or whether increased availability of testing for the virus has improved diagnosis.
3. A currently circulating strain of Parechovirus (PeV-A3) is associated with more serious illness
But keep in mind that most babies hospitalized with parechovirus recover within a few days. Dr. Ian MichellowChief of the Division of Infectious Diseases and Immunology, Connecticut Children, in a blog post“Fatal cases are rare, but you can’t be too careful.”
4. Symptoms of Parechovirus in neonates may manifest as lack of interest in feeding, rash, and fever, although fever is not always present.
any instance of neonatal fever In particular, this strain of parechovirus has been linked to the development of sepsis-like conditions, which can cause brain swelling and seizures in babies, which is why it is especially sought after. It states that it is necessary to pay attention to the following points in infants:
- Poor eating or vomiting, or eating very little
- spreading red rash
- High fever, especially if persistent.However, fever is not always present
- Weakness and unusual movements, possible signs of seizures
- Extreme irritability and difficulty comforting
5. Upper respiratory tract infections, fevers and rashes are typical symptoms in children between 6 months and 5 years of age.
Most children are infected by the age of 5For mild cases, treatment consists primarily of symptom management to support the body’s immune system. Antibiotics do not help with viral infections.
6. The virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, saliva, and objects that come into contact with hands and feces
Consistent hand washing and disinfection of toys and surfaces can help limit infection, as can limiting exposure of newborns under 3 months of age to public places.
7. There is no vaccine or cure for Parechovirus
but, Diagnosis helps inform treatment Serious cases. For mild illness, contact your pediatrician to continue monitoring symptoms such as rest, hydration and fever.
8. The virus is shed from the respiratory tract for 1-3 weeks
can shed up to 6 months from the digestive tract. Washing hands with soap and water after feeding, diapering, and toileting an older child for several months after infection can help reduce spread.
9. Follow the rules for regular newborn visits
If any visitors you expect If you don’t feel well, ask them to stay home and reschedule. If someone in your family is sick, keep them away from babies as much as possible.
