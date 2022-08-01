



Oregon saw a significant drop in coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 8,001 new cases. This is down 11.2% from the previous week’s tally of 9,011 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oregon ranked 35th among states with the fastest coronavirus spread, according to the USA TODAY network, which analyzed data from Johns Hopkins University. Last week, 906,593 cases were reported in the United States, up 7.4% from the previous week. Oregon has a population of 1.27% and had 0.88% of cases last week. Nationwide, 28 states had more cases in recent weeks than last week. Lane County reported 715 cases and 5 deaths in the last week. A week ago, 871 cases and 8 deaths were reported. Across the pandemic, 69,468 cases and 588 deaths have been reported. Across Oregon, 19 counties saw a decline in cases, with Multnomah County seeing the largest decline, from 1,961 a week earlier to 1,482 cases. In Lane County, 715 of 871. Clackamas County has 744 to 599 cases. â€‹ >> See how your community has responded to recent coronavirus casesâ€‹ Within Oregon, Grant County had the worst weekly incidence per person, with 500 per 100,000 people per week. 344 Douglas County. High levels of community transmission start at 100 per 100,000 people per week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Multnomah County added the most new cases overall, with 1,482 cases. Washington County, 1,080. Weekly cases increased in 15 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the previous week’s pace were in Douglas, Polk and Union counties. Oregon reported 79 deaths from COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before, 112 people were reported dead. A total of 850,352 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Oregon since the pandemic began, and 8,101 have died from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 have died. >> Track coronavirus cases across the US COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increase in Oregon USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31st. COVID-19 patients likely hospitalized in the state: Last week: 924

Week before: 891

4 weeks ago: 984 COVID-19 patients likely hospitalized in the country: Last week: 75,143

Week before: 73,476

4 weeks ago: 63,312 Twenty-four state hospitals reported more COVID-19 patients than a week ago, while 21 state hospitals were admitting more COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds. Hospitals in 30 states accepted more COVID-19 patients in his latest week than he did a week ago, his USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows. The USA TODAY Network publishes localized versions of this article on national news sites based on data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have any questions about the data or stories, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected].

