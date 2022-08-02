Canada expands funding for HIV screening, including $8 million for self-test kits





Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced on Monday that about $18 million will be donated to scale up HIV testing in Canada. Of the $17.9 million, $8 million will be used to purchase HIV self-test kits and distribute them to community organizations, Duclos said. 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The remaining $9.9 million will be donated to Winnipeg’s National Institute of Microbiology to help scale up HIV testing in northern, remote, or isolated (NRI) communities. “HIV self-test kits offer a safe, reliable and confidential way for people to screen for HIV infection, while significantly reducing barriers to treatment often caused by stigma and discrimination. ” According to a government news release. Health Canada First HIV self-test approved in late 2020This is a one-minute fingertip blood test provided by bioLytical Laboratories Inc. of Richmond, British Columbia. Duclos said the government is trying to apply lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to HIV/AIDS. “We know HIV is preventable, but HIV infection rates remain high in Canada and other countries.By providing individuals with access to testing, treatment and care, we can reverse this trend. can do. “Removing barriers is the key to ending the AIDS pandemic.” Ottawa urged to increase spending on HIV-AIDS In October 2020, the federal government began offering free and expedited testing to states and territories. Rapid antigen testing has replaced large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for many Canadians. Because of the increased demand during the Omicron wave, fewer people were eligible. In June, the CBC found out Ottawa is coming to an end Distribute COVID-19 rapid tests to states and territories by the end of the year. The Canadian government estimates that there are nearly 63,000 people living with HIV in Canada, and 1 in 10 of them are unaware that they have the virus. Coalition of HIV/AIDS Organizations Ahead of Conference in Montreal called on the government Increases annual federal spending on HIV/AIDS from $73 million to $100 million. government promised $15 million last week To the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). The five-day AIDS Conference 2022 concludes on Tuesday.

