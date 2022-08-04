1 death in Napa County Legionellosis outbreak





An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in a California wine region has caused one death and nearly a dozen hospitalizations since mid-July, and public health officials have discovered one possible source of the disease-causing bacteria. did, officials said Wednesday. According to Napa County, high levels of Legionella bacteria were detected in water samples taken from the Embassy Suites Napa Valley cooling tower, but none of the sick people visited or stayed at the hotel. did. statement. “The cooling towers have since been taken offline to mitigate the ongoing risk to public health,” the statement said. County and state public health investigators have worked with hotel staff to “remediate the source of exposure,” but “because it is common to find multiple sources of We must continue to investigate other cooling towers and water sources,” County Health Officer Dr. Karen Lercio said in a statement. Legionellosis is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that grow in warm water. Named after the outbreak first identified at the American Legion convention in Philadelphia in 1976. Breathing water vapor containing bacteria can lead to legionnaires’ disease. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “outbreaks are often associated with buildings and structures with complex water systems, such as hotels and resorts, long-term care facilities, hospitals, and cruise ships.” . Infections include water used in showers, hot tubs, decorative fountains, and cooling towers. ” The disease is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics, but it can be dangerous for some people, including those with pre-existing medical conditions. Symptoms include muscle aches, fever, and chills. Since July 11, 12 Napa County residents have been hospitalized with the disease. Three people were hospitalized and one died, the county said. The person was over the age of 50 and had “risk factors for serious illness.” “Legionellosis is a rare infection, but this is a reminder that the bacteria that cause it are common in nature and can be found in man-made water systems,” said Relucio. rice field. About 10,000 cases of Legionnaires’ disease are reported each year in the United States, according to the CDC, but the disease is probably underestimated and the actual annual figure is likely much higher.

